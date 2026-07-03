Almost 60% of all proceedings considered in cassation order are administrative jurisdiction

Approximately 600 thousand citizens turn to administrative jurisdiction courts for the protection of their cases.

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Under martial law conditions, approximately 600 thousand citizens annually turn to administrative jurisdiction courts for the protection of their cases. This was reported by the Chairman of the Supreme Court, Stanislav Kravchenko. According to him, this high figure is a clear indication of society's trust in the judicial system of Ukraine, where administrative courts play an important role, especially during the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against our state.

At the same time, as Stanislav Kravchenko noted, martial law has posed a number of unprecedented challenges for national courts related to the consideration of new categories of cases. Administrative courts are the flagship in this direction, as they consider cases concerning internally displaced persons, social protection of citizens, including servicemen and their families, social payments, and generally issues of social stability of people in extremely difficult wartime realities. Moreover, almost 60% of all proceedings currently considered in cassation order are administrative cases. This percentage is also an indicator of public trust in the justice system and people's desire to protect their rights in a civilized manner.

"The presence of administrative jurisdiction indicates a high level of development of the rule of law in general, as it concerns the possibility of effective protection of citizens' rights in disputes with the state," emphasized the Chairman of the Supreme Court.

Stanislav Kravchenko emphasized that today the state budget is not just a financial document. It is a resource that ensures Ukraine's defense, the functioning of critical infrastructure, social protection of the population, support of the economy, medical and educational systems, and also creates the foundation for future post-war reconstruction of Ukraine. In this regard, it is important to talk about the balance of interests between the state and the social rights of individuals and citizens guaranteed by the Constitution of Ukraine.

The Chairman of the Cassation Administrative Court within the Supreme Court, Igor Dashutin, noted that at first glance it may seem that public finances cover only issues of budgets, taxes, or state expenditures. In reality, in today's conditions, this concept is much broader. It concerns the state's defense capability, societal resilience, citizens' trust in authorities, and ultimately the rule of law. The war forces the state to act quickly: to make non-standard decisions, redistribute resources, and seek new mechanisms for financing defense and recovery of the country.

However, even during war, the fundamental principle remains inviolable: the strength of the state cannot be built on weakening the law. That is why administrative jurisdiction today acquires special significance.

According to Igor Dashutin, the task is to ensure balance. A balance between the interests of the state and human rights, public necessity and legal guarantees, as well as the efficiency of public administration and the requirements of legality. According to the head of the Administrative Court, this is one of the main missions of administrative justice under martial law.

Today Ukraine is going through unprecedented trials. Despite this, all state institutions demonstrate a unique example to the world community:

how to defend their state while not abandoning democratic values;

how to guarantee security without renouncing human rights;

how to protect independence without giving up the rule of law.

This resilience is the fundamental difference between a democratic state and an aggressor state, the judge emphasized.

Igor Dashutin also noted that today it is extremely important to maintain a balance between the effectiveness of controlling bodies and the legality of their actions, so that tax policy is not only effective but also fair. The guarantor of this balance is an independent court.

Special responsibility in this process lies with the Supreme Court. The unity of judicial practice, legal certainty, and predictability of court decisions have both legal and strategic significance for the state. In this regard, administrative jurisdiction must function as a reliable mechanism for dispute resolution and be one of the key elements of state resilience.

The Deputy Chairperson of the High Council of Justice, Oksana Kvasha, emphasized that administrative courts play a decisive role in ensuring the rights and freedoms of citizens, maintaining the balance between public interest and human rights, between authority and the individual. It is in administrative justice that the principle of the rule of law acquires a practical dimension, as citizens seek protection from unlawful decisions, actions, or inaction of authorities.

The speaker also noted that today public finances go far beyond purely budgetary and managerial issues. In the conditions of a cruel, unprovoked, and aggressive war by the Russian Federation, this is a matter of state resilience, Ukraine's defense capability, social responsibility, and trust in authorities.

For the High Council of Justice, this topic is extremely important because judicial independence is impossible without proper constitutional, personnel, and financial support. At the same time, martial law requires all authorities to act with high responsibility, rationality, and clear prioritization.

In conclusion, the speaker stressed that without proper scientific groundwork, it is impossible to find effective answers to complex issues of legal regulation and law enforcement. This fully applies to the problems of public finances.

According to the Chairman of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine, Andriy Pasichnyk, the conference topic may at first seem purely specialized and financial-legal, but in reality it is much broader. Public finances, especially in wartime, are not just about resources. It is the state's ability to perform its functions: support defense, fulfill social obligations, preserve institutions, and at the same time remain a rule-of-law country.

During wartime, every decision in the field of taxes, budget, or public funds administration gains special importance. Behind it stands not just fiscal expediency but the resilience of the state as a whole. That is why the role of administrative justice today is decisive, as public finances undergo a test of legality in administrative courts.

The speaker emphasized that the legal and judicial systems have reached a new level of development. Undoubtedly, studying foreign experience and administrative jurisdiction of other countries remains an important task. However, Ukraine has the practice of administering justice under wartime conditions, which no other country has. Therefore, it is important now not only to borrow but also to share its own experience with the world community.

In his opinion, public finances are a state resource, and justice is the guarantee that this resource is used exclusively within the law, under its control, and in the interests of society.

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