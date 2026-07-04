Connecting to Someone Else's Wi-Fi: In Which Cases Liability Threatens

Connecting to someone else's Wi-Fi network is not prohibited by law itself, but the method of gaining access and subsequent use of the network may have legal consequences.

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Wireless internet access has become a usual part of everyday life, but using someone else's Wi-Fi network is not always lawful. Ukrainian legislation does not establish separate administrative or criminal liability solely for the fact of connecting to someone else's Wi-Fi network.

At the same time, depending on the method of gaining access, the presence or absence of the network owner's consent, as well as the nature of the user's further actions, such behavior may have civil law consequences or, if the signs provided by law are present, constitute a criminal offense.

When connecting to someone else's Wi-Fi does not violate the law

The mere fact of connecting to someone else's Wi-Fi network is not illegal if the network owner has given consent for its use or if the network is open and intended for free access, for example in cafes, hotels, shopping centers, libraries, train stations, or other public places.

In such cases, the user has the right to use the network according to the conditions set by its owner or administrator.

When using someone else's Wi-Fi may be illegal

A different legal assessment is possible if access to the network was obtained without the owner's permission by bypassing established protection means, using someone else's credentials, guessing or hacking a password, or other unauthorized interference.

The legal qualification of such actions depends on the specific circumstances of the case. If the signs provided by law are present, they may be qualified, in particular, under Article 361 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine as unauthorized interference with the operation of information (automated), electronic communication, information-communication, and electronic communication systems.

At the same time, the mere fact of connecting to someone else's network does not automatically mean criminal liability. It is necessary to establish all elements of the corresponding criminal offense as provided by law.

Why the method of using the network matters

For legal assessment, not only the method of gaining access to the network matters but also how it was used.

If through someone else's Wi-Fi network a person gains unauthorized access to computers, servers, network equipment, surveillance cameras, information systems, personal data, electronic accounts, or other information resources, liability may arise under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine depending on the nature of the actions and their consequences.

If as a result of unlawful use of the Wi-Fi network the owner suffers property damage, they have the right to apply to the court for compensation according to the norms of civil legislation of Ukraine.

In particular, this may concern cases where technical means were damaged due to unlawful actions, network operation was disrupted, additional expenses for telecommunication services arose, or other damages caused that are causally connected with the offender's actions.

When resolving the issue of the presence of an offense, law enforcement agencies and the court assess the method of gaining access to the network, the presence of the owner's consent, the nature of the actions committed, their consequences, and the sufficiency of evidence in each specific case.

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