Hit her son’s head against the wall: in Ivano-Frankivsk region, a woman is suspected of torturing her 15-year-old son with cerebral palsy

According to the investigation, the woman beat the teenager and hit his head against the wall, after which the boy was hospitalized.

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In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, a 44-year-old resident of the Solotvyn community was notified of suspicion, suspected of torturing her 15-year-old son with cerebral palsy and a first-degree disability. According to the investigation, at the end of June, the woman beat the teenager and hit his head against the wall. This was reported by the prosecutor's office.

According to the investigation, the woman is raising three sons aged 22, 16, and 15 on her own. The youngest requires constant external care due to his health condition.

The police noted that since 2024, the woman has twice been held administratively liable for domestic violence against her two older sons under Article 173-2 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses. In addition, she was previously given a probation period in a theft case. Because of this, the family was under social supervision, but in 2025 they were removed from the relevant register.

According to law enforcement, on June 26, 2026, while intoxicated, the woman used violence against her youngest son because he refused to eat. The investigation claims that she repeatedly hit the boy on the knees and face, then deliberately hit his head against the wall near the bed.

After the incident, the older brother called an ambulance. The medical staff reported the incident to the police.

The victim was hospitalized in the regional children's hospital. He was diagnosed with soft tissue bruises on the face, abrasions, and head hematomas. Currently, the issue of his further placement is being resolved, and the other minor son is temporarily living with their grandmother.

The woman was notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (torture). The court chose a preventive measure for her in the form of detention without the right to bail.

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