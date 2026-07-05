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The Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support Reminded About Responsibility for Unauthorized Absence

19:17, 5 July 2026
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Unauthorized absence occurs if one of the grounds is present.
The Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support Reminded About Responsibility for Unauthorized Absence
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The Donetsk Regional Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support reminded about the responsibility for unauthorized absence from a military unit.

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Unauthorized absence from a military unit or place of service is qualified under Article 172-11 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses if committed:

  • by a serviceman for up to three days;
  • by a serviceman (mobilized, contract serviceman, as well as reservist and conscript) during training gatherings;
  • by a serviceman who did not appear on time without valid reasons for military service upon appointment or transfer, did not return from a business trip, leave, or medical facility for up to ten days.

Unauthorized absence occurs if one of the following grounds is present:

  • unauthorized absence from a military unit or place of service by a conscript serviceman for up to three days;
  • failure of a conscript serviceman to appear on time without valid reasons for service in case of discharge, transfer, or appointment, failure to return from a business trip, leave, or medical facility for up to three days;
  • unauthorized absence from a military unit or place of service by a serviceman, as well as reservists and conscripts during training gatherings for up to ten days;
  • failure of a serviceman to appear on time without valid reasons for service upon appointment or transfer for up to ten days;
  • failure of a serviceman to return from a business trip, leave, or medical facility for up to ten days.

According to the requirements of Article 407 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the following are considered crimes:

  • unauthorized absence from a military unit or place of service by a serviceman;
  • failure to appear on time by a serviceman without valid reasons for service in case of discharge, appointment, or transfer, failure to return from a business trip, leave, or medical facility for more than three days, as well as committed during a special period, martial law, or combat situation.

If the offense is committed by a serviceman or reservist during training gatherings, the punishment may be a fine ranging from five hundred to one thousand non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens (8,500 – 17,000 UAH) or arrest with detention in a guardhouse for up to ten days.

In case of unauthorized absence from a military unit or place of service during a special period, excluding martial law, the fine may range from one to two thousand non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens (17,000 – 34,000 UAH), and arrest with detention in a guardhouse from ten to fifteen days.

For unauthorized absence from a military unit or place of service by a conscript serviceman for more than three days but not more than a month, the offender faces punishment in the form of detention in a disciplinary battalion for up to two years or imprisonment for up to three years.

If a serviceman is absent from the place of service for more than ten days but not more than a month, or less than ten days but more than three days repeatedly within a year, the punishment may be a fine from one thousand to four thousand non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens (17,000 – 68,000 UAH), or service restrictions for up to two years, or imprisonment for up to three years.

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