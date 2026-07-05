In Spain, youth can travel with discounts up to 90% – program details

From July 1 to September 30, 2026, participants can receive discounts of up to 90% on bus and rail transportation.

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The Spanish government has relaunched the Verano Joven program after the success of previous years. The initiative will run throughout the summer — from July 1 to September 30, 2026 — and offers significant discounts on travel within the country and Europe. The program covers intercity buses, regional and high-speed trains, as well as the international Interrail rail pass, reports Visit Ukraine.

What discounts are offered

Program participants can receive:

up to 90% discount on intercity bus tickets;

up to 90% discount on regional and suburban trains;

50% discount on high-speed train tickets, long-distance routes, and other commercial rail transport (but no more than 30 euros per ticket);

50% discount on the Interrail Global Pass, which allows 10 trips within two months and enables rail travel across more than 30 European countries.

The program is funded by the Spanish government. Its goal is to make summer travel more affordable for young people, encourage the use of public transport, and support domestic tourism.

Who can participate

The program is available to individuals who:

are between 18 and 30 years old inclusive;

legally reside in Spain regardless of citizenship;

have a valid identity document confirming their right to reside.

Thus, participants can be not only Spanish citizens but also foreigners legally residing in the country, including residence permit holders and citizens of other European Union countries officially living in Spain.

At the same time, tourists temporarily staying in the country cannot purchase discounted tickets under the Verano Joven program.

How to obtain the discount

To buy tickets at discounted rates, you must first register in the program and receive a personal code.

To do this, you need to:

register on the official program website;

confirm your identity and legal residence in Spain;

receive a personal participant code;

enter this code when purchasing tickets on carrier websites or official mobile apps.

The Spanish Ministry of Transport recommends registering in advance, as it is impossible to buy a discounted ticket without a personal code. The code is valid throughout the program period — from July 1 to September 30, 2026.

The ministry also emphasizes that the personal code is individual, cannot be transferred to others, or used to purchase tickets for other people.

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