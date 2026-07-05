The 'Motherland Monument' in Kyiv lit up in the colors of the US flag, video

The festive lighting was dedicated to the 250th anniversary of US independence.

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On the evening of July 4, the "Motherland Monument" in Kyiv was illuminated in the colors of the American flag. The event was dedicated to the 250th anniversary of the declaration of independence of the United States of America. The lighting of the monument was reported by the president of the American Chamber of Commerce, Andy Hunder.

According to him, the "Motherland Monument" was lit in blue, white, and red colors to mark the 250th anniversary of US independence.

"We lit up the Kyiv monument 'Motherland Monument' in the colors of the US flag to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America's independence. Today, there is no more symbolic place in the world to celebrate freedom than Kyiv," said Andy Hunder.

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