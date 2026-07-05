Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with the Swedish Prime Minister strengthening air defense and launching the use of Gripen fighters

The President of Ukraine stated that protection against ballistic missiles and 'Shaheds' is key to depriving Russia of the ability to prolong the war.

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The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a phone conversation with the Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson.

The head of state thanked Sweden for its support of Ukraine and clear position regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

The main topic of the conversation was strengthening air defense and steps that can provide better protection against Russian attacks.

According to Zelensky, Russia increasingly relies on ballistic missile strikes, combined attacks, and rocket drones of the 'Shahed' type.

“Now we see that the Russians are betting on ballistic strikes, combined attacks, rocket 'Shaheds.' Protection against this is the key to depriving Russia of the ability to prolong the war,” the President emphasized.

The conversation also covered preparations for the use of Swedish Gripen fighters. According to the head of state, active work is currently underway to timely provide the necessary infrastructure, personnel training, and launch the operation of these aircraft.

Zelensky noted that the use of Gripen will be a historic strengthening of Ukraine's combat aviation and an important direction of economic cooperation between Ukraine and Sweden in the security sector.

The parties also separately discussed further cooperation within the framework of the Drone Deal format between Ukraine and Sweden.

Following the conversation, the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Sweden agreed on further contacts.

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