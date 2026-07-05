In Krakow, the grave of Bohdan Lepky was robbed – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called the incident a provocation

A bronze bas-relief with the image of the Ukrainian writer disappeared from the tombstone at the Rakowicki Cemetery.

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On the night of July 5, at the Rakowicki Cemetery in Polish Krakow, unknown persons damaged the grave of the Ukrainian writer Bohdan Lepky. A bronze bas-relief with his image was stolen from the tombstone. This was reported by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi.

According to him, the Consulate General of Ukraine in Krakow has already contacted the police, the administration of the Rakowicki Cemetery, and the city authorities with a call to conduct a thorough investigation, establish all the circumstances of the crime, and find those responsible.

The Ukrainian side also called for urgent measures to return or restore the stolen bas-relief, as well as to ensure proper protection of the burial site.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that they consider this case a deliberate provocation aimed at further inciting hostility between Ukraine and the Republic of Poland.

"We expect the prompt establishment of all circumstances of this act of vandalism, the bringing of the guilty to justice in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Poland, as well as the implementation of effective measures to prevent similar incidents in the future," – said Heorhiy Tykhyi.

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