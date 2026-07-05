The National Military Memorial Cemetery explained the appearance of sinkholes after the rains

The National Military Memorial Cemetery assured that soil subsidence after burials is a natural process.

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As is known, on the territory of the National Military Memorial Cemetery in the Kyiv region, after a heavy downpour, sinkholes appeared in the burial area.

The National Military Memorial Cemetery stated that after the abnormal precipitation recorded in the Kyiv region, natural soil subsidence was observed in some places of recent burials carried out within the last one to two months.

They emphasized that this process is natural after traditional burials and occurs in all cemeteries.

“This concerns natural soil compaction in burial places, not the washing away of graves or the influence of groundwater,” the statement said.

They also responded to a number of questions regarding the situation.

Why does soil subsidence occur and why is it a natural process?

Natural soil subsidence occurs exclusively within the burial plot where traditional burial took place and natural soil compaction continues. Temporary grave structures remain in the correct position, which confirms that this is natural soil subsidence and not the washing away of burial sites.

How long does soil compaction last?

Natural soil compaction after burial can last from several months to several years depending on the soil type, weather conditions, and the time elapsed since the burial. That is why temporary grave structures are installed after burial, and permanent ones are mounted approximately a year later—after the natural soil compaction is complete. This approach ensures their durability, reliability, and proper appearance.

Who eliminates the consequences of natural soil subsidence?

At most cemeteries, the elimination of the consequences of natural soil subsidence mostly falls on the relatives of the deceased. At the National Military Memorial Cemetery, this responsibility is taken by the state. Cemetery workers constantly inspect the territory and promptly carry out backfilling and leveling of places where natural soil subsidence has occurred.

What is the condition of the burial sites?

Soil compaction is a natural stage of traditional burial, characteristic of all cemeteries. It is not a sign of flooding, groundwater influence, or washing away of burial sites.

“We sincerely apologize to the relatives, comrades, and sisters of the fallen Defenders of Ukraine for the concern that the circulated materials may have caused. Immediately after the intense precipitation ended, cemetery workers began work to eliminate the consequences of natural soil subsidence, which is currently ongoing. Such work is carried out promptly whenever the need arises,” added the National Military Memorial Cemetery.

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