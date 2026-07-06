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Deterioration of air quality and risk of secondary detonation: what is happening in Vyshneve after the Russian attack

08:17, 6 July 2026
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In Vyshneve, Kyiv region, after a massive Russian attack, the threat of secondary detonation of explosive devices remains, and the air quality has significantly worsened.
Deterioration of air quality and risk of secondary detonation: what is happening in Vyshneve after the Russian attack
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In Kyiv region, the elimination of the consequences of the massive Russian attack continues. The most difficult situation has developed in the city of Vyshneve, Bucha district, where access to the affected area is restricted due to the threat of secondary detonation of explosive devices. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk.

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The area is surrounded by law enforcement officers, and rescuers and police conduct evacuation of local residents if necessary. People are urged not to approach the dangerous zone and to immediately report any suspicious objects by calling 101 or 102.

Due to the consequences of the attack, traffic organization on certain sections of the railway has been temporarily changed.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" has already redirected a number of trains along reserve routes. Restrictions affected the routes Kharkiv — Kholm, Kamianets-Podilskyi — Kyiv, Kholm — Kharkiv, Dnipro — Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv — Lozova. On the Fastiv direction, bus service between Boyarka and Kyiv has been organized for passengers.

According to the latest data, the number of injured has risen to 15 people. Eleven of them are in hospitals. Among the injured is a nine-month-old girl. Authorities warn that the number of victims may increase.

Emergency and specialized services continue to work in an intensified mode, eliminating the consequences of the shelling.

In Vyshneve, a significant deterioration in air quality is observed. Local residents are advised not to go outside unless absolutely necessary.

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