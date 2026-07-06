Kyiv suffered a massive missile and drone attack: 10 dead, multi-storey building destroyed, photos

At least 15 residential buildings in Kyiv were damaged and destroyed after a massive night attack by Russia.

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Kyiv experienced another massive missile and drone attack by Russia on the night of July 6. As a result of the Russian strike, nine people died and 43 were injured. Among the injured are two children. This was reported by the State Emergency Service.

According to preliminary data, at least 15 residential buildings in various districts of the capital were damaged and partially destroyed.

The most difficult situation is in the Podilskyi district, where part of a nine-storey building was destroyed due to a hit — the ceilings from the ninth to the fifth floor collapsed. Rescuers continue the search and rescue operation; it is not excluded that people may be under the rubble. Psychologists are also working on site, providing assistance to the victims.

In addition, emergency rescue work continues at other addresses in the Podilskyi district, as well as in the Darnytskyi and Holosiivskyi districts, where damage to residential buildings has been recorded.

In the Obolonskyi district, emergency service workers continue to extinguish a fire that broke out on the territory of warehouse premises.

In the Darnytskyi district, debris hit a 25-storey residential building at the level of the fourth floor. Also, a fire broke out on the 23rd and 24th floors of another 30-storey building in the district.

UPDATED: the Office of the Prosecutor General reported 10 dead.

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