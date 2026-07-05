Volodymyr Zelensky: Russia is preparing another massive strike on Ukraine before the NATO summit

Volodymyr Zelensky urged citizens not to ignore air raid signals.

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The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated that Russia is preparing a new massive strike on Ukrainian territory, as indicated by fresh intelligence data. He said this during his evening address on July 5.

“There is again intelligence data that the Russians are preparing a new massive strike. This is in line with Putin’s style – immediately after the American Independence Day and before the NATO summit in Ankara. Russia wants to spread more evil and kill people. Please, take care of yourselves and heed the air raid signals,” said the Head of State.

Also, Volodymyr Zelensky addressed partners: “Any delay with missiles for our air defense, with missiles for the ‘Patriots’ – is a loss of lives, and it encourages Russia to continue fighting. The world has the necessary quantity and quality of air defense – your decisions are needed to provide real protection of life in Ukraine. And above all, of course, this is the decision of America, the decision of the strong in Europe and the world. Please, be active in decisions and protect lives. Missiles for the ‘Patriots’ are needed not in warehouses now, but in the ‘Patriot’ divisions, in Ukraine. Thank you to those who are really helping.”

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