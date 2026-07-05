Trump and Zelensky will meet on July 8 during the NATO summit — media

Zelensky and Trump last met in person in mid-June on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France.

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US President Donald Trump and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will meet on July 8 during the NATO summit in Turkey. This was reported by Radio Svoboda.

As the publication notes, after the latest phone conversation with the US president, the Ukrainian leader stated that "there is a real prospect to end the war."

Recall that Zelensky and Trump last met in person in mid-June on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France.

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