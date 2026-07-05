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Trump and Zelensky will meet on July 8 during the NATO summit — media

20:41, 5 July 2026
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Zelensky and Trump last met in person in mid-June on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France.
Trump and Zelensky will meet on July 8 during the NATO summit — media
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US President Donald Trump and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will meet on July 8 during the NATO summit in Turkey. This was reported by Radio Svoboda.

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As the publication notes, after the latest phone conversation with the US president, the Ukrainian leader stated that "there is a real prospect to end the war."

Recall that Zelensky and Trump last met in person in mid-June on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France.

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