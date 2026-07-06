Why Fatigue Does Not Go Away After Vacation and How to Properly Restore Resources

Different types of fatigue require different methods of recovery.

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Fatigue after prolonged exertion does not always disappear after sleep, weekends, or vacation. In conditions of chronic stress, it is important to understand which resource is depleted and what type of recovery is needed.

As psychologist Tetyana Sova noted, even after adapting to difficult conditions, the psyche continues to work with the consequences of chronic stress, disrupted sense of security, financial, time, or physical instability. In such circumstances, the baseline level of fatigue naturally increases, and it needs to be noticed rather than ignored or "heroically" covered up with work.

According to the psychologist, fatigue is a natural reaction of the body to the depletion of physical, cognitive, or emotional resources. However, special attention is required in cases when it lasts a long time, arises without significant exertion, or does not correspond to the amount of effort spent.

In such situations, it is worth assessing not only the psychological but also the physiological state, reviewing the work and rest regime, and consulting specialists if necessary.

The speaker separately emphasized that fatigue has different forms — physical, emotional, cognitive, social, and informational.

As noted by the UNBA, for example, in advocacy work, cognitive load due to complex cases and constant decision-making, emotional load due to contact with clients, as well as informational fatigue due to news, messages, and the digital environment can be especially noticeable.

Therefore, as Tetyana Sova emphasized, different types of fatigue correspond to different methods of recovery. If a person is exhausted not physically but emotionally or cognitively, sleep or a change of activity alone may be insufficient.

She also distinguished between active and passive rest. Active forms (sports, walks, hobbies) can support resources but do not replace full "doing nothing." At the same time, passive rest is often underestimated, although it is critically important for recovery.

The psychologist noted that not every pause is rest: excessive content consumption, social networks, or constant anxious reflection can only imitate recovery.

Effective recovery, according to her, should cover three levels — body, emotions, and thoughts. At the body level, this involves sleep, nutrition, measured physical activity, health status, and sensory unloading; at the emotional level — recognizing one's own state, working with stress, and reviewing social contacts; at the thought level — working with anxiety, cognitive biases, focus of attention, and the right to rest.

In conclusion, the specialist emphasized that in modern conditions, rest is not an option but a necessary condition for survival.

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