Zaporizhzhia District Court temporarily restricts access to the building due to damage

Due to damage to the building as a result of an airstrike, the Zaporizhzhia District Court will operate with temporary restrictions on July 6.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Zaporizhzhia District Court of Zaporizhzhia region reported that the court building was damaged as a result of an enemy airstrike. Due to restoration works, access to the premises will be temporarily restricted on July 6.

The court noted that only urgent court cases will be heard on that day.

Visitors are asked to understand the temporary restrictions. For inquiries regarding cases scheduled for July 6, please call (095) 756-74-60.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.