US Confirms Trump Meeting with Zelenskyy at NATO Summit in Ankara

It is noted that the main topic of the talks will be finding ways to end the war in Ukraine.

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On Wednesday, July 8, US President Donald Trump will hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara. The main topic of the talks will be finding ways to end the war, Reuters reports, citing a senior US administration official. It is noted that Trump will arrive in Ankara on Tuesday. His first scheduled meeting is with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is hosting the summit. The American leader will also hold talks with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and will speak at a press conference. A US official stated that during the meeting with Zelenskyy, the parties will discuss possible steps to end the war. "In recent months, the situation on the battlefield has essentially reached a stalemate, and neither side is showing significant progress. The President believes new efforts are needed to put an end to the war," the official said. He also reported that after talks with Zelenskyy, Donald Trump will likely continue contacts with Putin. In addition to the Ukrainian issue, the White House chief plans to urge NATO allies to increase defense spending. According to the US administration representative, new multi-billion dollar defense agreements will also be announced during the summit, although no details were provided. Previously, media reported about a possible meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

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