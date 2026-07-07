Returning to Civilian Life: Where Veterans Can Find Free Psychological Support

The Register includes specialists who meet qualification requirements and have the necessary licenses to practice.

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For veterans and other designated categories of citizens, there is a Register of providers of psychological assistance services, where one can choose a specialist or institution and receive support free of charge. As the Kyiv Regional Military Commissariat and Social Protection writes, psychological support is one of the basic needs during the return to civilian life. That is why the Register includes verified specialists and organizations with experience working with veterans and their families.

You can choose a specialist in your city or use remote consultations — depending on the person's needs.

Those eligible to use the services include:

veterans;

military personnel who are being discharged or have already been discharged from service;

people with special merits to Ukraine and their families;

victims of the Revolution of Dignity;

family members of deceased war veterans;

family members of deceased Defenders of Ukraine;

military personnel and their families — during martial law and for three months after its end.

The Register includes specialists who meet qualification requirements and have the necessary licenses to practice. If needed, psychologists, psychotherapists, psychiatrists, or multidisciplinary teams can work with the person.

Psychological assistance is available in several formats:

during inpatient treatment;

outpatient;

remotely.

All consultations are free of charge. Their cost is compensated by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine directly to the service providers.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", veterans who have fully or partially lost their sight while defending Ukraine can receive targeted support of up to 95,000 UAH. Applications have already started.

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