  1. In Ukraine

Returning to Civilian Life: Where Veterans Can Find Free Psychological Support

21:09, 7 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The Register includes specialists who meet qualification requirements and have the necessary licenses to practice.
Returning to Civilian Life: Where Veterans Can Find Free Psychological Support
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

For veterans and other designated categories of citizens, there is a Register of providers of psychological assistance services, where one can choose a specialist or institution and receive support free of charge. As the Kyiv Regional Military Commissariat and Social Protection writes, psychological support is one of the basic needs during the return to civilian life. That is why the Register includes verified specialists and organizations with experience working with veterans and their families.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

You can choose a specialist in your city or use remote consultations — depending on the person's needs.

Those eligible to use the services include:

  • veterans;
  • military personnel who are being discharged or have already been discharged from service;
  • people with special merits to Ukraine and their families;
  • victims of the Revolution of Dignity;
  • family members of deceased war veterans;
  • family members of deceased Defenders of Ukraine;
  • military personnel and their families — during martial law and for three months after its end.

The Register includes specialists who meet qualification requirements and have the necessary licenses to practice. If needed, psychologists, psychotherapists, psychiatrists, or multidisciplinary teams can work with the person.

Psychological assistance is available in several formats:

  • during inpatient treatment;
  • outpatient;
  • remotely.

All consultations are free of charge. Their cost is compensated by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine directly to the service providers.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", veterans who have fully or partially lost their sight while defending Ukraine can receive targeted support of up to 95,000 UAH. Applications have already started.

There are 26 types of household appliances to choose from, which will help make everyday life more autonomous and convenient. The list includes specialized adaptive gadgets, including smartphones with screen reading functions, adaptive household appliances, and special navigation systems.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

High Council of Justice considers dismissal of Judge Oleh Dziuba, leaves HQCJ submission without consideration

The High Council of Justice has left without consideration the HQCJ submission regarding the dismissal of Judge Oleh Dziuba from the Commercial Court of Kharkiv Region.

Builders ruined the apartment during renovation: how to get your money back and force the contractor to fix defects

What rights does a consumer have in case of poor-quality renovation, when compensation can be demanded, how to act if the work was done without a written contract, and what the judicial practice says about it.

The High Council of Justice supported four out of five candidates for the positions of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court: what is known about them

New judges for the High Anti-Corruption Court: whom the High Council of Justice supported.

Bank blocked pensioner's accounts from TOT due to suspicion of fraud: what the Supreme Court decided

If there is a reasonable suspicion, the bank has the right to temporarily restrict access to the account until the client's personal identification.

Andriy Haichenko: The Future of Forensic Expertise is Shaped Through Professional Dialogue

The Deputy Minister of Justice explained why expertise outpaces legislation.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]