  1. In Ukraine

Heat supply to be restored faster after shelling: NCSREU adopted new rules

20:32, 7 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
The regulator has allowed freed-up gas capacity to be used more efficiently for the launch of backup heat sources.
Heat supply to be restored faster after shelling: NCSREU adopted new rules
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (NCSREU) has adopted a resolution amending Resolution No. 355 of March 29, 2022, which sets out the specific rules for connecting backup heat sources to gas distribution systems under martial law.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The updated procedure allows for the faster commissioning of backup boiler houses and other heat sources in cases where combined heat and power plants, thermal power plants, or other heat-generating facilities are damaged, destroyed, or unable to operate as a result of enemy shelling.

The document defines a mechanism for using freed-up capacity in gas distribution systems without exceeding permitted gas consumption parameters. It also establishes the procedure for interaction between military administrations, gas distribution system operators, the Gas Transmission System Operator, heat network operators, facility owners, and customers of connection services.

In addition, the resolution regulates the operation of backup heat sources, their transition to reserve mode, and the subsequent restoration of the main heat-generating facilities.

According to NCSREU Chairman Yuriy Vlasenko, the adopted decision will allow gas capacity freed up after damage to energy facilities to be used more efficiently.

“The adopted decision allows gas capacity freed up after damage to energy facilities caused by enemy shelling to be used more efficiently. Instead of this capacity remaining idle, it can be promptly redirected to operate backup boiler houses and other generating facilities that produce heat and provide hot water supply. This is another important step towards increasing the resilience of the energy system and creating additional conditions for a successful heating season,” he said.

NCSREU emphasised that, for consumers, the changes mean faster restoration of heat supply after damage to energy infrastructure. The use of freed-up gas capacity will enable backup boiler houses and other generating facilities to produce heat energy more promptly, helping to strengthen the resilience of community life-support systems and minimise the consequences of enemy attacks for the population.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/suduafollow SUD.UA on Google News and join us on VIBERWhatsAppFacebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

High Council of Justice considers dismissal of Judge Oleh Dziuba, leaves HQCJ submission without consideration

The High Council of Justice has left without consideration the HQCJ submission regarding the dismissal of Judge Oleh Dziuba from the Commercial Court of Kharkiv Region.

Builders ruined the apartment during renovation: how to get your money back and force the contractor to fix defects

What rights does a consumer have in case of poor-quality renovation, when compensation can be demanded, how to act if the work was done without a written contract, and what the judicial practice says about it.

The High Council of Justice supported four out of five candidates for the positions of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court: what is known about them

New judges for the High Anti-Corruption Court: whom the High Council of Justice supported.

Bank blocked pensioner's accounts from TOT due to suspicion of fraud: what the Supreme Court decided

If there is a reasonable suspicion, the bank has the right to temporarily restrict access to the account until the client's personal identification.

Andriy Haichenko: The Future of Forensic Expertise is Shaped Through Professional Dialogue

The Deputy Minister of Justice explained why expertise outpaces legislation.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]