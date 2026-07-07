Heat supply to be restored faster after shelling: NCSREU adopted new rules

The regulator has allowed freed-up gas capacity to be used more efficiently for the launch of backup heat sources.

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The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (NCSREU) has adopted a resolution amending Resolution No. 355 of March 29, 2022, which sets out the specific rules for connecting backup heat sources to gas distribution systems under martial law.

The updated procedure allows for the faster commissioning of backup boiler houses and other heat sources in cases where combined heat and power plants, thermal power plants, or other heat-generating facilities are damaged, destroyed, or unable to operate as a result of enemy shelling.

The document defines a mechanism for using freed-up capacity in gas distribution systems without exceeding permitted gas consumption parameters. It also establishes the procedure for interaction between military administrations, gas distribution system operators, the Gas Transmission System Operator, heat network operators, facility owners, and customers of connection services.

In addition, the resolution regulates the operation of backup heat sources, their transition to reserve mode, and the subsequent restoration of the main heat-generating facilities.

According to NCSREU Chairman Yuriy Vlasenko, the adopted decision will allow gas capacity freed up after damage to energy facilities to be used more efficiently.

“The adopted decision allows gas capacity freed up after damage to energy facilities caused by enemy shelling to be used more efficiently. Instead of this capacity remaining idle, it can be promptly redirected to operate backup boiler houses and other generating facilities that produce heat and provide hot water supply. This is another important step towards increasing the resilience of the energy system and creating additional conditions for a successful heating season,” he said.

NCSREU emphasised that, for consumers, the changes mean faster restoration of heat supply after damage to energy infrastructure. The use of freed-up gas capacity will enable backup boiler houses and other generating facilities to produce heat energy more promptly, helping to strengthen the resilience of community life-support systems and minimise the consequences of enemy attacks for the population.

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