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Volodymyr Zelenskyy announces drone deal with Estonia: what the new defence agreement entails

18:20, 7 July 2026
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The document provides for the development of joint military production, including means of air defense.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy announces drone deal with Estonia: what the new defence agreement entails
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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the signing of a defence cooperation agreement in the format of a Drone Deal with Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal during a meeting in Ankara.

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According to the Head of State, the signed document is intended to facilitate faster cooperation between Ukraine and Estonia and demonstrates the high level of trust between the two countries.

Zelenskyy noted that, under the agreement, the parties will develop joint military production on the territory of both states. In particular, this concerns the manufacture of important means for protecting Ukrainian airspace.

Special attention during the meeting was paid to diplomatic issues. The President informed the Estonian side about Ukraine’s work on the international front and discussed with Kristen Michal support for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, including the opening of the remaining five negotiating clusters.

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