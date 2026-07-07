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Kyiv Residents Call for Validators to be Installed in Privately Operated Minibuses

21:25, 7 July 2026
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Kyiv residents are calling on the city authorities to require private carriers to install validators and stop accepting fare payments through drivers.
Kyiv Residents Call for Validators to be Installed in Privately Operated Minibuses
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Petition No. 14361 has been published on the official website of the Kyiv City State Administration, calling for private carriers in the capital to be required to install validators in public transport for fare payment by bank card and via NFC technology.

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The author of the petition notes that the rolling stock of private carriers in Kyiv is currently not equipped with such devices. According to him, this forces passengers to hand money to the driver while the vehicle is moving.

The appeal also states that most private carriers allegedly operate illegally, and that handing money to the driver while the vehicle is in motion constitutes a gross violation of traffic rules.

In this regard, the author of the petition proposes requiring private carriers to equip their vehicles with validators for cashless fare payment.

The appeal further notes that, in the author’s opinion, if the petition receives the required number of votes and the city authorities refuse to comply with its demands, this may indicate possible collusion between the city authorities and private carriers.

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