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For illegal parking, they want to fine 50,000 UAH, and pay a reward to witnesses of the violation

09:05, 8 July 2026
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In Ukraine, they want to pay money for photos of traffic violations: how much you can get.
For illegal parking, they want to fine 50,000 UAH, and pay a reward to witnesses of the violation
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In Ukraine, the approach to combating traffic violations may change. It is proposed to give citizens the opportunity to independently record certain violations using photo and video recording, send these materials through a special online system without calling the police, and also receive a monetary reward if the violation is confirmed. At the same time, it is proposed to significantly increase fines for certain violations, primarily for illegal parking in places designated for persons with disabilities.

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These proposals are contained in petition No. 41/010272-26ep to the government.

Online recording of traffic violations without calling the police

The author of the initiative proposes to create a system that will allow citizens to independently report traffic violations online.

This concerns, in particular, the possibility of recording parking violations in unauthorized places using photo and video materials. After that, the relevant materials can be submitted through a special service without the need to call the police or other authorized bodies.

They propose to pay 20% of the fine for reporting a violation

One of the key proposals is to introduce financial incentives for citizens who report violations.

According to the initiative, 20% of the amount of the paid fine is proposed to be paid to the person who detected the violation, recorded it, and reported it.

According to the author, such a mechanism should encourage citizens to more actively participate in monitoring compliance with traffic rules.

What parking changes are proposed

A separate set of proposals concerns parking rules.

In particular, the author proposes to:

  • increase the number of parking zones;
  • strengthen responsibility for parking in places designated for persons with disabilities;
  • apply fines for parking violations even on private territories, including near shopping centers.

What fines are proposed

The petition proposes to introduce the following sanctions:

  • for the first violation — a fine of 10,000 UAH;
  • for a repeated violation — a fine of 20,000 UAH with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for six months;
  • for the third violation within a year — a fine of 50,000 UAH with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for one year.

What justifies the need for changes

The author of the initiative notes that parking violations remain a widespread problem. Particular attention is drawn to cases when places designated for persons with disabilities are illegally occupied.

In his opinion, this issue is gaining special importance in wartime, when more and more Ukrainian defenders after injuries need unobstructed access to specially equipped parking spaces.

The goals of the initiative also include ensuring legality and law and order, realizing the rights and freedoms of citizens, as well as preventing discrimination.

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