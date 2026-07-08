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Military personnel can receive financial assistance up to 1.3 million UAH — who is eligible for the payment

15:21, 8 July 2026
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If, as a result of a repeated examination, a person is assigned a higher disability group or the causal link of the disability is changed, the difference between the new and previously paid amount of one-time financial assistance is paid.
Military personnel can receive financial assistance up to 1.3 million UAH — who is eligible for the payment
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Military personnel who have been officially recognized as disabled or have been assigned a degree of loss of working capacity without determining a disability group in accordance with the established legislation have the right to receive one-time financial assistance. 

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As explained by the Lviv Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, the basis for receiving one-time financial assistance is the conclusion of the Expert Team for the Assessment of the Person's Daily Functioning, which makes the relevant decision regarding the establishment of disability or determination of the degree of loss of working capacity.

The payment amount is calculated taking into account the subsistence minimum for able-bodied persons, which was established on January 1 of the year when the military personnel was officially recognized as disabled. In 2026, the basic subsistence minimum indicator is 3,328 UAH.

If the disability occurred as a result of defending the Fatherland or performing military service duties, the following amounts of one-time assistance are provided:

  • Disability Group I — 1,331,200 UAH (400 subsistence minimums);
  • Group II — 998,400 UAH (300 subsistence minimums);
  • Group III — 832,000 UAH (250 subsistence minimums).

If the disability is related to military service, the payment amounts are:

  • Group I — 399,360 UAH (120 subsistence minimums);
  • Group II — 299,520 UAH (90 subsistence minimums);
  • Group III — 232,960 UAH (70 subsistence minimums).

If a degree of loss of working capacity is established without determining a disability group, the one-time assistance is calculated proportionally to the percentage of loss of working capacity from the amount corresponding to 70 subsistence minimums — 232,960 UAH.

In particular, with a 20% loss of working capacity, the amount of assistance is 46,592 UAH.

If, as a result of a repeated examination, a person is assigned a higher disability group or the causal link of the disability is changed, the difference between the new and previously paid amount of one-time financial assistance is paid. The calculation is made using the subsistence minimum that was in effect on the date of the initial disability determination.

To receive one-time financial assistance, military personnel currently serving must apply to their military unit.

Citizens discharged from military service should apply to the territorial center for recruitment and social support.

As previously reported by the «Judicial and Legal Newspaper», in Ukraine, upon discharge from military service, the state guarantees military personnel one-time financial assistance (OFA). Its amount, conditions for accrual, and payment procedure depend on the service category, grounds for discharge, and length of service.

In most cases, the OFA is calculated based on the monthly monetary allowance on the day of discharge. At the same time, combat and one-time payments, including additional remuneration under government resolution No. 168 dated February 28, 2022, are not included in the base.

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