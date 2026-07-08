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Anastasiia Berezovska, suspected of assassination attempt in Monaco, entered Ukraine legally, — State Border Guard Service

11:18, 8 July 2026
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According to border guards, information about Berezovska being wanted was absent in the databases at the time of her entry into Ukraine.
Anastasiia Berezovska, suspected of assassination attempt in Monaco, entered Ukraine legally, — State Border Guard Service
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Anastasiia Berezovska, suspected of an assassination attempt on businessman Vadym Yermolaiev in Monaco, entered the territory of Ukraine legally through one of the checkpoints. At the time of crossing the Ukrainian border, there was no information about her being wanted in the databases. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service.

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"In response to numerous media and public inquiries, we officially inform that the suspect in the high-profile crime in the Principality of Monaco entered the territory of Ukraine legally through one of the checkpoints," the State Border Guard Service stated.

It is reported that at the time of crossing the state border on July 1, 2026, there were no restrictions or circumstances related to the passage of this Ukrainian citizen.

"During her border control, there were no database alerts, including Interpol, indicating that she was wanted," the State Border Guard Service noted.

Border guards also noted that all checkpoints through the state border of Ukraine are connected to the Interpol database, which allows the State Border Guard Service to instantly check individuals, vehicles, and documents that are internationally wanted at the time of crossing the border.

"We emphasize that the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine acts on the basis of, within the powers, and in the manner defined by the Constitution and current legislation of Ukraine," the statement said.

Additionally, according to the Security Service of Ukraine, law enforcement found the body of Ukrainian citizen Anastasiia Berezovska, whom the law enforcement agencies of the Principality of Monaco suspect of an assassination attempt on a family, which resulted in three people being injured, including a child. According to the investigation, after returning to Ukraine, Berezovska was in contact with two men — a former law enforcement officer and a current officer of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that during the investigation, both men were checked for possible involvement in the Monaco assassination attempt. Later, the current officer of the Main Intelligence Directorate, according to the investigation, confessed to Berezovska's murder, which law enforcement claims he committed together with another suspect. Both were detained on suspicion of intentional murder by prior conspiracy of a group of persons.

Based on the testimony of one of the detainees, an investigative experiment was conducted during which law enforcement discovered Berezovska's body with gunshot wounds to the head. The investigation continues. The Ukrainian side also transferred all available information to the law enforcement agencies of the Principality of Monaco and continues to identify possible masterminds and others involved in the assassination attempt.

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