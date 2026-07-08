Veterans with amputations will be trained in cybersecurity at the state's expense

Veterans and people with disabilities of groups I and II will be able to join the new program, and after training, they are to be employed.

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Currently, less than 18% of people with disabilities of groups I and II are employed in Ukraine. According to the Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity Denys Ulyutin, among them are veterans who, after injuries, return to civilian life and need new opportunities for professional realization.

To expand access to modern professions, the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine will finance cybersecurity training for 2,000 people with disabilities of groups I and II as part of an experimental project. Veterans with amputations will also be able to participate in the program.

As Denys Ulyutin noted, cybersecurity was chosen due to the high demand for specialists, competitive salary levels, and the possibility to work in various formats.

The Minister emphasized that for veterans after injuries, this will be an opportunity to use their experience in a field related to the defense of the state, but now in the digital space.

According to Denys Ulyutin, the project includes not only training but also psychological support for participants. At the same time, a mandatory condition for state budget funding is the subsequent employment of program graduates.

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