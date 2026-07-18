Oleksandr Usyk explained why he gave up all championship titles

Ukrainian champion Oleksandr Usyk explained why he relinquished his titles and confirmed his intention to have one more fight.

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Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk explained why, after achieving the status of absolute world champion, he decided to give up his championship belts. According to the athlete, he wants to give the new generation of heavyweight boxers a chance to compete for titles and develop the division.

In an interview with FightHype, Usyk noted that he became an absolute world champion three times, so he believes it is time to give way to other boxers.

He emphasized that he clearly remembers the period when he himself was waiting for a chance to fight for a title. That is why, according to the Ukrainian, he does not want to hold championship belts unnecessarily if it could hinder the development of the heavyweight division.

At the same time, Usyk assured that he is not ending his career. He continues to train, closely follows events in the boxing world, and intends to have one more fight.

"I have one last dance," said Oleksandr Usyk, confirming that he plans to step into the ring once again.

Recall that in May, Oleksandr Usyk knocked out Rico Verhoeven. And in June, Usyk announced that he was giving up his championship belts but is preparing for one more fight.

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