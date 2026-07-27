In which cases can a hospital doctor issue a medical certificate of incapacity for work

During treatment, after discharge, rehabilitation, or caring for a sick child, a sick leave can be issued by a hospital doctor.

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Many patients still believe that only a family doctor or therapist can issue a medical certificate of temporary incapacity for work (MCTIW), on the basis of which an electronic sick leave is formed. In fact, the legislation provides much broader powers. If a person is undergoing inpatient treatment, the attending physician issues the medical certificate in certain cases. The Ministry of Health explained when this is possible, for what period the MCTIW is issued, and in which situations it can be extended.

A common question among patients is whether a hospital doctor can issue a medical certificate of temporary incapacity for work.

The answer is yes. If the doctor providing medical care in inpatient conditions establishes the fact of temporary incapacity for work based on the examination results, he or she issues the MCTIW.

When the attending hospital doctor can issue the MCTIW

During treatment of illness or injury

If the patient is undergoing inpatient treatment due to a general illness or injury, the medical certificate is issued by the attending physician.

The document can be issued until the expected end of the temporary incapacity case, but for no more than 30 calendar days.

After discharge from the hospital

If outpatient treatment needs to be continued after inpatient treatment, the MCTIW can be issued based on the discharge record for up to three calendar days. This period is given to transition to outpatient treatment.

In case of referral to another medical facility

If the patient is referred for consultation, examination, or continuation of treatment to another healthcare facility, the doctor may consider travel time — up to one calendar day.

The doctor of the medical facility that provided care also has the right to include in the medical certificate the time needed for the patient to return.

How the MCTIW is issued during rehabilitation

During inpatient rehabilitation, the medical certificate is issued by the attending physician of the rehabilitation facility, department, or unit.

It can be issued for a maximum of 30 calendar days with the possibility of extension throughout the rehabilitation period.

When the MCTIW is issued for caring for a child or family member

If a patient requires care from another person, the medical certificate can be issued under the categories "Care for a sick child" or "Care for a sick family member".

In such cases, the following is provided:

when caring for a child under 14 years old — up to 14 calendar days during outpatient treatment, and in case of hospitalization or treatment in a sanatorium-resort facility — for the entire period of joint stay;

when caring for a sick family member — up to three calendar days during outpatient treatment, and in exceptional cases — up to seven calendar days.

MCTIW during orthopedic prosthetics

During orthopedic prosthetics, the medical certificate is issued by the attending hospital doctor where the patient receives specialized medical care.

The document is issued for the entire period of inpatient stay necessary for the prosthetics procedure.

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