  1. In Ukraine

In which cases can a hospital doctor issue a medical certificate of incapacity for work

07:05, 27 July 2026 100
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
During treatment, after discharge, rehabilitation, or caring for a sick child, a sick leave can be issued by a hospital doctor.
In which cases can a hospital doctor issue a medical certificate of incapacity for work
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Many patients still believe that only a family doctor or therapist can issue a medical certificate of temporary incapacity for work (MCTIW), on the basis of which an electronic sick leave is formed. In fact, the legislation provides much broader powers. If a person is undergoing inpatient treatment, the attending physician issues the medical certificate in certain cases. The Ministry of Health explained when this is possible, for what period the MCTIW is issued, and in which situations it can be extended.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

A common question among patients is whether a hospital doctor can issue a medical certificate of temporary incapacity for work.

The answer is yes. If the doctor providing medical care in inpatient conditions establishes the fact of temporary incapacity for work based on the examination results, he or she issues the MCTIW.

When the attending hospital doctor can issue the MCTIW

During treatment of illness or injury

If the patient is undergoing inpatient treatment due to a general illness or injury, the medical certificate is issued by the attending physician.

The document can be issued until the expected end of the temporary incapacity case, but for no more than 30 calendar days.

After discharge from the hospital

If outpatient treatment needs to be continued after inpatient treatment, the MCTIW can be issued based on the discharge record for up to three calendar days. This period is given to transition to outpatient treatment.

In case of referral to another medical facility

If the patient is referred for consultation, examination, or continuation of treatment to another healthcare facility, the doctor may consider travel time — up to one calendar day.

The doctor of the medical facility that provided care also has the right to include in the medical certificate the time needed for the patient to return.

How the MCTIW is issued during rehabilitation

During inpatient rehabilitation, the medical certificate is issued by the attending physician of the rehabilitation facility, department, or unit.

It can be issued for a maximum of 30 calendar days with the possibility of extension throughout the rehabilitation period.

When the MCTIW is issued for caring for a child or family member

If a patient requires care from another person, the medical certificate can be issued under the categories "Care for a sick child" or "Care for a sick family member".

In such cases, the following is provided:

  • when caring for a child under 14 years old — up to 14 calendar days during outpatient treatment, and in case of hospitalization or treatment in a sanatorium-resort facility — for the entire period of joint stay;
  • when caring for a sick family member — up to three calendar days during outpatient treatment, and in exceptional cases — up to seven calendar days.

MCTIW during orthopedic prosthetics

During orthopedic prosthetics, the medical certificate is issued by the attending hospital doctor where the patient receives specialized medical care.

The document is issued for the entire period of inpatient stay necessary for the prosthetics procedure.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

After the Accident: No Alcohol Detected Initially, but 3.71‰ Appears Seven Months Later – Serviceman Denied Disability Payments

After the Accident: No Alcohol Detected Initially, but 3.71‰ Appears Seven Months Later – Serviceman Denied Disability Payments

09:24, 25 July 2026 15k
A man was stopped, underwent an "express military medical commission" and was immediately sent to the unit: what the court decided in the mobilization case within a day

A man was stopped, underwent an "express military medical commission" and was immediately sent to the unit: what the court decided in the mobilization case within a day

16:01, 26 July 2026 7k
Border Guard Died of Heart Disease, but Family Was Denied 15 Million UAH Payment Due to Alcohol in Blood — What the Court Decided

Border Guard Died of Heart Disease, but Family Was Denied 15 Million UAH Payment Due to Alcohol in Blood — What the Court Decided

18:28, 24 July 2026 15k
Pension Certificate: What Important Advantage Does the Plastic Card Hide

Pension Certificate: What Important Advantage Does the Plastic Card Hide

23:12, 24 July 2026 12k
Dispute over the fence between neighbors: The Supreme Court explained which circumstances do not need to be clarified to resolve the case

Dispute over the fence between neighbors: The Supreme Court explained which circumstances do not need to be clarified to resolve the case

17:13, 26 July 2026 5k
Servicewoman Won a Lawsuit Against the National Guard: Monetary Allowance Will Be Recalculated for 2020–2023

Servicewoman Won a Lawsuit Against the National Guard: Monetary Allowance Will Be Recalculated for 2020–2023

19:43, 25 July 2026 7k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Supreme Court on crediting house arrest to the sentence term: one day cannot be counted twice

If one day simultaneously falls on pre-trial detention and house arrest, it cannot be credited twice — Supreme Court in a case about a fraudulent scheme involving money extortion.

Taras Vysotsky – Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine: Full Biography and Professional Path

Taras Vysotsky headed the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, and in recent years worked in key positions in the field of state agrarian policy formation.

Money Blocked on Card Due to Debts: Debtor's Rights, Spending Limits, and Procedure for Lifting the Arrest

The bank refuses to lift the arrest on the card: who to actually contact and what amount debtors have the right to use.

Persons who confidentially cooperated with intelligence and the SBU may receive combatant status

The bill proposes to significantly expand social and legal guarantees for civilians who performed confidential tasks in the interests of Ukraine's state security.

The Supreme Court recognized the salary base of 1762 UAH as lawful, but after a successful military pension recalculation, one can lose the supplement and indexation

Recalculation of military pensions may become financially disadvantageous: salaries will remain at the 2018 level, and a successful increase of the main pension through the court deprives military personnel of monthly supplements and indexation.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]