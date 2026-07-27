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Neighbors installed tambour doors without permission: is it legal and when are fines possible

07:41, 27 July 2026 266
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Is it possible to install tambour doors without permission, who has the right to demand their removal, and when fines may apply.
Neighbors installed tambour doors without permission: is it legal and when are fines possible
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The desire to separate part of a shared corridor with additional tambour doors is a common practice in apartment buildings. Some residents consider it a way to increase security and protect property, while others see it as a violation of their rights and an obstacle to the free use of common areas. Ukrainian legislation states that such structures cannot be installed without permission, as tambours and corridors are common property of all co-owners of the building. In case of violation, the owner may be required to dismantle the doors, and in some cases, be held administratively liable.

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Is the tambour private property?

Corridors, stairwells, tambours, and other common areas in an apartment building belong to all co-owners as joint shared property. This is stipulated by the Law of Ukraine "On the peculiarities of exercising ownership rights in an apartment building."

Therefore, no resident can unilaterally change, separate, or occupy part of the common property without the consent of other co-owners.

Even if the tambour is located directly at the entrance to an apartment, it does not become the private property of the specific apartment owner.

Why can unauthorized tambour doors be dangerous?

One of the main reasons why the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, management companies, and condominium associations oppose unauthorized installation of additional doors is to comply with fire safety requirements.

State building codes and fire safety rules provide that:

  • doors on evacuation routes must open in a specified direction;
  • passages must remain free of foreign structures;
  • any elements must not create obstacles for evacuation during a fire or other emergency.

Unauthorized doors in a shared corridor can narrow the passage, complicate residents' movement, or even hinder quick evacuation. For this reason, regulatory authorities and building managers often demand the removal of such structures.

Is consent from co-owners and the condominium association required?

Yes. Any changes in common areas, including the installation of partitions or tambour doors, require the consent of the building’s co-owners.

If the building is managed by a condominium association, the relevant decision is usually made at a general meeting of co-owners.

The condominium association has the right to determine the rules for use and maintenance of common property according to its charter and general meeting decisions. At the same time, common areas can only be managed collectively, not by decisions of individual residents.

What liability is provided for unauthorized installation of doors?

Ukrainian legislation does not contain a specific article directly establishing liability for unauthorized installation of tambour doors.

However, such actions may be considered a violation of the rules for using common property or non-compliance with fire safety requirements. In such cases, regulatory authorities may:

  • issue a demand to dismantle the illegally installed structure;
  • hold the responsible parties administratively liable for violating building maintenance rules;
  • issue an order from the State Emergency Service and monitor its enforcement.

The amount of possible fines depends on the specific circumstances of the case and the violated legal norms. In some cases, the amounts may reach several thousand hryvnias.

What to do if neighbors installed doors without permission?

If residents installed tambour doors without the consent of co-owners, it is recommended to act within the legal framework.

Specifically, you can:

  • submit a written request to the condominium association or management company;
  • appeal to the State Emergency Service or the local fire supervision unit to check compliance with fire safety requirements;
  • if necessary, go to court to demand the violation be remedied and the illegal structure dismantled.

This procedure allows protecting the rights of co-owners without violating legal requirements.

Is it possible to legalize already installed tambour doors?

In some cases, previously installed tambour doors can be legalized, but only if certain conditions are met.

The structure must comply with fire safety requirements and receive approval from the building’s co-owners.

Usually, the procedure involves:

  • preparing and approving the necessary technical or project documentation;
  • making the appropriate decision at the general meeting of co-owners or the condominium association;
  • bringing the structure into compliance with current fire safety requirements.

If these conditions are not met, the doors are considered illegally installed. In such cases, regulatory authorities may demand their removal regardless of whether the owner paid a fine or corrected other violations.

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