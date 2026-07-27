Taras Vysotsky – Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine: Full Biography and Professional Path

Taras Vysotsky headed the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, and in recent years worked in key positions in the field of state agrarian policy formation.

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After the formation of the new Cabinet of Ministers on 16 July 2026, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine was headed by Taras Vysotsky. An official with many years of experience in agricultural development and significant expertise in government

bodies, he previously served as First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy, and also as Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture. His professional life has been almost entirely dedicated to agriculture, from working in industry associations to shaping state agrarian policy at the central government level.

Origins and Education

Taras Vysotsky was born in 1986 in the village of Kunin, Zdolbuniv district, Rivne region. He obtained his higher education at the National University of Life and Environmental Sciences of Ukraine, graduating in 2008 with a master’s degree in Administrative Management.

He then pursued further studies in Germany, graduating in 2010 from Humboldt University of Berlin with a Master of Science degree in Agricultural Economics. His studies abroad shaped his professional specialisation in the economics of the agricultural sector and rural development.

Beginning of Professional Activity

Taras Vysotsky began his professional career in the private sector. From 2011 to 2013, he worked as an expert on agricultural markets at LLC "Nika PP," where he analysed agricultural production, grain markets, and economic processes within agriculture.

From 2013 to 2019, he worked at the Association "Ukrainian Agribusiness Club." He became an expert on agricultural markets in 2013 and later headed the organisation as its General Director.

During this period, Vysotsky represented the interests of agribusiness, working on land reform issues, the development of Ukrainian product exports, the improvement of state regulation of the agrarian sector, and cooperation between business and government bodies.

Work in Government Bodies

In 2019, Taras Vysotsky was appointed First Deputy Head of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration.

Later that year, he transitioned to central executive bodies, becoming Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade, and Agriculture of Ukraine. He held this position from 2019 to 2021, responsible for agrarian sector development, support for farms, land policy, and interaction with agribusiness.

Work at the Ministry of Agrarian Policy

In 2021, Taras Vysotsky was appointed First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine. He held this position until 2025, coordinating the implementation of state agrarian policy, support for agricultural producers, the development of animal husbandry and crop production, the functioning of agrarian exports, and international cooperation.

Work at the Ministry of Economy

In 2025, Taras Vysotsky became Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine. He worked in this position until July 2026, continuing to oversee agrarian policy issues within the united ministry.

Appointment as Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food

On 16 July 2026, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved the new Cabinet of Ministers. On the same day, Parliament appointed Taras Vysotsky as Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

For him, this was a logical continuation of many years of work in the field of agrarian policy, having dedicated almost his entire professional path to the development of agriculture in both business and public service. Taras Vysotsky highlighted four priorities for his work in office:

European integration: consistent preparation of the agrarian sector for Ukraine’s full membership in the European Union.

Investment and added value: attracting investments, developing processing, increasing added value, creating new opportunities for Ukrainian producers, strengthening competitiveness, and expanding export markets.

Support for frontline communities: assistance to farmers in de-occupied and frontline regions through landmine clearance, production restoration, and access to financing and state programmes.

Reforms and digitalisation: building a modern and competitive agrarian policy.

Taras Vysotsky’s career is almost entirely connected with the agrarian sector. From an expert on agricultural markets and head of a specialised business association, he advanced to leadership positions in central executive bodies and later headed the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

His appointment as minister was a logical continuation of his many years of work in agrarian policy.

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