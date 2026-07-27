No need to choose: which two state benefits can be received together

Applying for basic social assistance does not cancel unemployment benefits if a person meets the criteria for their assignment.

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Ukrainians who have applied for basic social assistance can simultaneously receive another type of state support. This refers to unemployment benefits. These payments have different purposes, are regulated by different rules, and do not exclude each other. If a person meets the conditions for each of them, the state can pay both benefits at the same time.

Basic social assistance does not deprive the right to unemployment benefits

After the introduction of basic social assistance, many citizens began to wonder whether it affects the right to receive other types of state support. One of the most common questions concerns unemployment benefits.

Basic social assistance and unemployment benefits are different types of state support, so they are assigned according to different rules.

This means that applying for basic social assistance alone is not a reason to stop or refuse unemployment benefits.

How basic social assistance and unemployment benefits differ

Unemployment benefits are insurance payments. They can be received by citizens who have lost their jobs and officially registered as unemployed at the employment center.

Basic social assistance, in turn, is intended for low-income families. It is a comprehensive payment that combined several previously separate types of state support.

It includes:

assistance to low-income families;

payments to single mothers;

assistance to large families;

temporary assistance to children whose parents do not pay alimony;

separate payments to persons who are not entitled to a pension and people with disabilities.

At the same time, unemployment benefits are not included in this list.

Is it possible to receive two payments simultaneously

Since basic social assistance and unemployment benefits are different state support programs, they can be received simultaneously.

The main condition is to meet the requirements for the assignment of each payment and not lose the right to receive them. If a citizen meets the established criteria, applying for basic social assistance does not deprive them of the right to unemployment benefits.

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