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What incomes, purchases, and family changes can lead to the loss of a housing subsidy

23:00, 1 August 2026
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Housing subsidies can be canceled — which purchases, incomes, and violations lead to the loss of payments.
What incomes, purchases, and family changes can lead to the loss of a housing subsidy
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Recipients of housing subsidies are required not only to meet the established criteria for receiving assistance but also to promptly report any changes that may affect their eligibility.

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If a citizen conceals important information, provides false data, or violates legal requirements, the authorized body has the right to terminate the payment of an already assigned subsidy.

These grounds are defined in paragraph 119 of the Regulation on the Procedure for Assigning Housing Subsidies, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 848 dated October 21, 1995.

When can housing subsidy payments be stopped

Payments of previously assigned housing subsidies may be stopped by decision of the authorized body in several cases.

One of the grounds is the citizen’s failure to fulfill obligations under the agreement on restructuring debt for housing and communal services.

The subsidy can also be canceled if the application or declaration contained false information that affected the right to receive assistance or the determination of its amount, and the amount of the over-assigned subsidy exceeds 10 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens on the day of its assignment.

What changes must be reported within 30 days

The subsidy recipient is obliged to inform the authorized body about certain changes no later than 30 calendar days from the date they occur.

Specifically, this concerns:

  • changes in the composition of registered or declared household members;
  • changes in the social status of household members;
  • changes in the family composition of a household member;
  • changes in the list of housing and communal services or the conditions of their provision;
  • changes in the manager or provider of communal services (except when such information is submitted by the service provider themselves), as well as the creation of a condominium association (OSBB).

If such circumstances are not reported within the established timeframe, this may be grounds for terminating the subsidy payments.

Which purchases and financial transactions can affect the subsidy

Another ground for terminating housing subsidy payments may be the occurrence of certain circumstances provided by law.

Among them are:

  • purchase of a vehicle less than five years old from the date of manufacture;
  • purchase of more than one vehicle under 15 years old (except mopeds and trailers);
  • presence in the household or family of a household member of a person who turned 18 at the beginning of the period for which income is considered for subsidy assignment but has no income;
  • purchase within 12 months before applying for the subsidy or its automatic reassignment of a land plot, apartment, or house (except housing obtained or purchased with state or local budget funds), other real estate, vehicle, securities, or other financial instruments totaling more than 100,000 hryvnias;
  • purchase of more than one residential property (apartment or house);
  • opening deposit accounts or purchasing domestic government bonds totaling more than 100,000 hryvnias;
  • conducting transactions within 12 months before applying for the subsidy or its automatic assignment involving the purchase of cash or non-cash foreign currency (except currency received from charitable organizations or purchased for payment of medical or educational services), as well as bank metals totaling more than 50,000 hryvnias.

What one-time income can be grounds for stopping payments

The Pension Fund of Ukraine adds: another ground for terminating housing subsidies is receiving a one-time income exceeding 25 times the subsistence minimum for able-bodied persons established on the date of subsidy assignment.

At the same time, this rule does not apply to targeted charitable assistance provided for education, medical services, or overcoming the consequences of natural disasters, accidents, epidemics, or epizootics of national or local significance.

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