Deferment for Single Fathers May Not Be Granted: The Main Document for the Territorial Recruitment Center Named

The right to deferment must be confirmed by official documents, otherwise the Territorial Recruitment Center may refuse to grant it.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Men who independently raise underage children can receive a deferment from mobilization. However, the status of a single father alone is not enough — the right to deferment must be confirmed with documents. The presence of documents certifying the absence of the mother or the fact of independent child-rearing is the key condition for the territorial recruitment and social support center to make the appropriate decision.

Who Can Receive a Deferment as a Single Father

In Ukraine, men liable for military service aged 25 and older are subject to mobilization. At the same time, the law provides the right to deferment for certain categories of citizens. In particular, men who independently raise an underage child can receive a deferment.

However, having such grounds does not automatically exempt one from mobilization. The deferment is granted exclusively in the manner prescribed by law. If the necessary documents are not submitted or do not confirm the right to deferment, the person may be mobilized even if the grounds exist.

What Document Is Key to Confirming the Right to Deferment

According to lawyers, the decisive document for granting deferment is confirmation that the child’s mother is absent or that the father independently raises and supports the child.

Depending on the specific life situation, such confirmation may be:

a copy of the death certificate of one of the parents;

a copy of a court decision recognizing one parent as missing or declaring them deceased;

a copy of a court decision terminating one parent’s parental rights;

a copy of a court sentence under which one parent is serving a prison sentence;

documents confirming independent upbringing and support of the child, including:

- a copy of a court decision establishing the fact of independent child-rearing;

- or an extract from the State Register of Civil Status Acts of Citizens on birth, in which the father’s information is entered in accordance with part one of article 135 of the Family Code of Ukraine.

Why Deferment Will Not Be Granted Without Confirming Documents

The very fact of independent child-rearing must be confirmed by official documents. These documents are the basis for the territorial recruitment and social support center to consider the issue of granting deferment.

Therefore, men claiming deferment as single fathers need to prepare a complete package of documents confirming their status in advance, as the possibility of exercising the right provided by law depends on this.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and on Google News SUD.UA, as well as on our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.