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Pension for Combatants in 2026: Who Can Retire at 50 and 55 Years Old

17:42, 1 August 2026
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Combatants have the right to early retirement by age if they meet the insurance record requirements and have official combatant status.
Pension for Combatants in 2026: Who Can Retire at 50 and 55 Years Old
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Combatants may apply for early retirement upon reaching the established age, possessing the required insurance record, and having officially confirmed status. In addition to their basic pension, they are entitled to allowances, supplements, and state-targeted assistance.

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Eligibility for Early Retirement

According to Article 115 of the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance," combatants are eligible for early retirement by age once men reach 55 years and women 50 years, provided they have an insurance record of at least 25 years for men and 20 years for women.

As reported by the Pension Fund of Ukraine (PFU), official combatant status is a prerequisite for receiving this type of pension.

Applications can be submitted in person at any PFU service centre, regardless of registration place, or remotely via the PFU’s electronic services portal or the state services portal "Diia." For online applications, scanned copies of original documents in PDF or JPEG format, signed with a qualified electronic signature, must be attached.

The category of persons classified as combatants is defined by Article 6 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Status of War Veterans, Guarantees of Their Social Protection."

Determining the Pension Amount

Since the early pension for combatants is an age pension, its amount is determined individually in accordance with Articles 25, 27, 28, 40, and 41 of the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance."

The payment amount depends on the salary considered for pension calculation and the insurance record coefficient.

The minimum age pension amount, for men with 35 years and women with 30 years of insurance record, is set at the subsistence minimum for persons who have lost working capacity. Currently, this stands at 2,595 hryvnias.

For each full year of insurance record beyond 35 years for men and 30 years for women, the pension increases by 1% of its amount, but not more than 1% of the minimum age pension. There is no limit on excess insurance record.

Provided Allowances and Supplements

Allowances, increases, supplements, and pensions for special merits to Ukraine may be added to the assigned pension, depending on the pensioner’s status.

Specifically, war veterans, including combatants, are entitled to a pension increase of 25% of the subsistence minimum for persons who have lost working capacity.

Currently, this increase amounts to 648.75 hryvnias.

The supplement for combatant status is established irrespective of the pension type, meaning both military and civilian pensioners can receive it.

Separately, individuals awarded orders, among others, are entitled to a supplement. According to the Law of Ukraine "On Pensions for Special Merits to Ukraine," its amount depends on merits and ranges from 23% to 40% of the subsistence minimum for persons who have lost working capacity — from 596.85 hryvnias to 1,038 hryvnias.

Additionally, combatants receive targeted financial assistance for living expenses in the amount of 40 hryvnias, in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On Improving the Material Status of Combatants and Persons Disabled Due to War."

Minimum Pension Payments

From 1 March 2026, the minimum pension payment for combatants will be 6,197 hryvnias.

If the total pension payment amount, including allowances, increases, additional pensions, targeted financial assistance, indexation, and other legally established supplements (excluding the pension for special merits to Ukraine), is less than this figure, the state will pay monthly targeted assistance to cover the difference up to 6,197 hryvnias.

Pensions for Persons Disabled Due to War

For combatants with the status of persons disabled due to war, the following minimum pension payments will be established from 1 March 2026:

  • Group I — 18,885 hryvnias;

  • Group II — 15,494 hryvnias;

  • Group III — 10,625 hryvnias.

Maximum Pension Amount

Legislation also defines the maximum pension amount assigned under the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance."

Considering allowances, increases, additional pensions, targeted financial assistance, pensions for special merits to Ukraine, indexation, and other supplements (excluding certain supplements for special merits to the Motherland), it cannot exceed ten subsistence minimums for persons who have lost working capacity.

Currently, the subsistence minimum for this category is 2,595 hryvnias, meaning the maximum pension payment amount is 25,950 hryvnias.

 

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