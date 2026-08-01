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Burning Dry Vegetation Can Lead to Imprisonment or a Fine of Up to 153 Thousand Hryvnias

17:53, 1 August 2026
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If burning stubble or dry vegetation causes serious consequences, the offender may face up to 10 years in prison.
Burning Dry Vegetation Can Lead to Imprisonment or a Fine of Up to 153 Thousand Hryvnias
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Burning stubble, dry vegetation, and crop residues in Ukraine is completely prohibited by law. Such actions entail administrative liability, and in case of serious consequences, offenders may face criminal punishment.

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What fines are imposed for burning stubble

Unauthorized burning of stubble, meadows, pastures, vegetation or its residues is a violation of the law and entails administrative liability according to Article 77-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

The following fines are established for such actions:

- for citizens – from 3,060 UAH to 6,120 UAH;

- for officials – from 15,300 UAH to 21,420 UAH.

Increased fines for violations in protected areas

If unauthorized burning is carried out in territories or objects of the nature reserve fund, the amount of fines increases.

In such cases, offenders face:

- for citizens – from 6,120 UAH to 12,240 UAH;

- for officials – from 21,420 UAH to 30,600 UAH.

Information about violations will be forwarded to controlling authorities

If facts of burning stubble, dry vegetation, or crop residues are detected, the information will be forwarded to authorized controlling and law enforcement agencies for appropriate response measures.

What other liabilities are provided

In addition to the administrative fine, the offender is obliged to compensate for the damage caused to the environment. The amount of damage to the ecosystem is determined separately using special formulas.

If burning stubble leads to serious consequences, including destruction of forests, mass death of animals, or human fatalities, criminal liability under Article 245 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine applies.

In such cases, the offender faces a fine from 91,800 UAH to 153,000 UAH or imprisonment for a term of 2 to 10 years.

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