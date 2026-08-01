In Odesa, men in military uniforms broke into a house and robbed a couple – incident details

According to the investigation, the attackers posed as law enforcement officers, tied up the homeowners, and stole money and valuables.

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In Odesa, law enforcement officers detained two men suspected of a robbery attack on a couple. According to the investigation, the attackers, posing as law enforcement officers, broke into the house, tied up the homeowners, and stole money and valuables.

The Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the detention in Odesa of two individuals involved in committing a particularly serious crime. The pre-trial investigation is being conducted under Part 4 of Article 187 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, at the end of June, two men in military uniforms and balaclavas broke into a private house in Odesa. Introducing themselves as employees of one of the law enforcement agencies, they threatened with weapons, tied up the couple, and took gold and silver jewelry, as well as 8,500 US dollars and 50,000 hryvnias.

According to the investigation, the stolen money was collected by the family for the husband’s treatment and for arranging their son’s burial place. After committing the crime, the attackers fled.

The individuals involved in the robbery were identified as a result of a complex of operational-search measures. Operatives and investigators of the Odesa District Police Department, employees of the criminal investigation and criminal analysis departments of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa region, and the Odesa Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in the defense sector of the Southern region were involved in the investigation.

During sanctioned searches at the suspects' residences, law enforcement officers seized part of the stolen property, the vehicle used by the suspects, clothing in which, according to the investigation, the crime was committed, as well as other physical evidence.

Security during the investigative actions and detention was provided by fighters of the special police battalion of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa region and the rapid response and sudden action unit "SCORPION" of the Odesa zonal department of the Military Law Enforcement Service.

Both detainees were notified of suspicion of committing a robbery under Part 4 of Article 187 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for them is currently being decided.

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