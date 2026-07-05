  1. Video
  2. / In Ukraine

After a heavy downpour, sinkholes formed on graves at the National Military Memorial Cemetery

12:23, 5 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
According to KEKC, after the rainfall, roads on the cemetery grounds were washed away, asphalt collapsed in places, and soil subsidence was recorded near the burials.
After a heavy downpour, sinkholes formed on graves at the National Military Memorial Cemetery
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

On the territory of the National Military Memorial Cemetery in the Kyiv region, roads were washed away after a heavy downpour, and sinkholes formed in the burial area. This was reported by the Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

KEKC stated that after the rainfall, the embankment roads were washed out, asphalt collapsed in places, and water flowed from the cemetery towards the village of Vita-Poshtova.

According to representatives of the center, significant sinkholes also became noticeable directly in the burial area after the downpour. KEKC assumes that this is why the area was promptly closed, and workers carried out repairs near the graves, filling in the sinkholes.

The center emphasized that, in their opinion, this is not ordinary soil subsidence but the washing out of the embankment layer, which artificially raised this area.

KEKC also stated that the biggest problems occurred precisely in those areas where, according to them, hydrologists had previously warned about risks due to an ineffective drainage and water removal system.

The Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center believes that the heavy downpour revealed problems that, according to the organization, had been previously mentioned by community representatives, hydrologists, ecologists, and other specialists. KEKC considers the chosen territory unsuitable for placing a cemetery due to natural conditions.

The center also drew attention to possible future risks when the number of burials at the National Military Memorial Cemetery increases.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

The Grand Chamber confirmed fair trial standards: monetary compensation from the ECHR is insufficient for full fair satisfaction

A fair trial is not only the formal presence in the courtroom but the real opportunity for the parties to influence the formation of the evidentiary basis.

Resolution 821 canceled, but the Pension Fund has no payment mechanism: how to now recover pension debts

After certain provisions of Cabinet Resolution No. 821 were declared unlawful and invalid, the government is seeking a new model for enforcing pension court decisions.

Military personnel will be restricted from access to gambling through registries: The government launches an automatic verification system

The government has introduced a mechanism to verify military personnel during participation in gambling, which will operate through the interaction of state registries and block access in case of data matches.

SBU Inspections and Card Blocking: When IDPs Can Actually Lose Their Pension

Pensioners with IDP status can simultaneously receive an old-age pension and living assistance, but only if they comply with the established income level.

ECHR awarded 4,500 EUR to a woman whose domestic violence case was investigated for over 10 years

The ECHR clarified the approach to assessing domestic violence by including the psychological aspect, particularly the victim's fear and suffering.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]