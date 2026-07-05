After a heavy downpour, sinkholes formed on graves at the National Military Memorial Cemetery

According to KEKC, after the rainfall, roads on the cemetery grounds were washed away, asphalt collapsed in places, and soil subsidence was recorded near the burials.

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On the territory of the National Military Memorial Cemetery in the Kyiv region, roads were washed away after a heavy downpour, and sinkholes formed in the burial area. This was reported by the Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center.

KEKC stated that after the rainfall, the embankment roads were washed out, asphalt collapsed in places, and water flowed from the cemetery towards the village of Vita-Poshtova.

According to representatives of the center, significant sinkholes also became noticeable directly in the burial area after the downpour. KEKC assumes that this is why the area was promptly closed, and workers carried out repairs near the graves, filling in the sinkholes.

The center emphasized that, in their opinion, this is not ordinary soil subsidence but the washing out of the embankment layer, which artificially raised this area.

KEKC also stated that the biggest problems occurred precisely in those areas where, according to them, hydrologists had previously warned about risks due to an ineffective drainage and water removal system.

The Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center believes that the heavy downpour revealed problems that, according to the organization, had been previously mentioned by community representatives, hydrologists, ecologists, and other specialists. KEKC considers the chosen territory unsuitable for placing a cemetery due to natural conditions.

The center also drew attention to possible future risks when the number of burials at the National Military Memorial Cemetery increases.

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