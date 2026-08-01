An explosion occurred in a restaurant in the center of Moscow where generals might have been celebrating – media

According to social media reports, the restaurant was allegedly hosting the birthday of a Russian general.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

An explosion occurred in the Balzi Rossi restaurant on Kudrinskaya Square in the center of Moscow, which at that time was closed for a private banquet. Some Russian media suggest that the birthday being celebrated might have been that of the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Colonel General Alexander Chaiko.

According to Russian media reports, the explosion happened near the summer café of the Balzi Rossi restaurant on Kudrinskaya Square in central Moscow.

Preliminary data indicate that three people died as a result of the incident, and another 15 were injured.

At the same time, media report that at least three people died, and 17 others are in serious condition.

According to media information, the area around the explosion site has been cordoned off.

Among those who arrived at the scene were Rosgvardiya riot police vehicles. Security forces are turning pedestrians away and not allowing them to approach the high-rise building near which the explosion occurred.

It is also reported that the restaurant was closed for a private event.

According to an eyewitness, the restaurant was allegedly celebrating a general’s birthday.

The witness also claims that many cars with black license plates, usually used by the Russian Armed Forces and some other security agencies, were parked near the establishment. Additionally, a Rosgvardiya bus was reportedly parked near the restaurant.

At the same time, media report that this information is currently unconfirmed and requires further verification.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on the most important events.