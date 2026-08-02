Not all parents know: when issuing a foreign passport, children from 12 years old have their fingerprints scanned

Fingerprints are used to protect the document, verify identity, and check during passport issuance.

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When issuing a Ukrainian citizen’s passport for traveling abroad, children who have reached the age of 12 are required to have their fingerprints scanned. The Passport Service explained the purpose of this procedure and what to do if it is impossible to obtain fingerprints.

From what age are fingerprints scanned

The Passport Service reminded that when issuing a foreign passport, fingerprints are scanned starting from the age of 12.

The obtained biometric data are used during the document issuance and are one of its protection elements.

What are fingerprints used for

The Passport Service explained that fingerprints are necessary for:

confirming the identity of the document holder;

additional protection of the foreign passport against forgery;

verification of identity when receiving the finished document.

What to do if it is impossible to take fingerprints

If, for technical or other reasons, it is impossible to take fingerprints, a corresponding act is drawn up.

In such cases, identity verification when receiving the foreign passport is carried out by photograph.

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