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AI Created a Vaccine Against All COVID-19 Variants – Trial Results

15:23, 21 June 2026
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Scientists from the University of Cambridge announced a breakthrough in medicine — a key vaccine component created by artificial intelligence has passed initial clinical trials.
AI Created a Vaccine Against All COVID-19 Variants – Trial Results
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A team of researchers from the University of Cambridge reported the creation of a new type of vaccine using artificial intelligence. According to BBC data, this is the first case where a key vaccine component was entirely designed by artificial intelligence and tested on humans.

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According to the scientists, the developed vaccine is intended to protect against all coronaviruses. It potentially can provide protection not only from known COVID-19 variants but also from viruses currently circulating among animals that could cause a new pandemic in the future.

Although the research is at an early stage, the team is already working on similar vaccines against influenza and the Ebola virus.

Scientists note that some viruses mutate rapidly, which reduces vaccine effectiveness over time. This is why COVID-19 and seasonal flu vaccines require regular updates.

Professor Jonathan Gini of the University of Cambridge stated that the new approach aims to help change this situation.

"We are always behind. What we are trying to do is to get ahead of events," he said.

According to the scientist, the goal of the research is to create vaccines that protect not only against known viruses but also against those that may cause future disease outbreaks.

Usually, vaccines are created based on a specific virus strain circulating at the time of the drug's development. In this case, researchers used genetic codes of various coronaviruses identified within programs monitoring potential viral threats.

The obtained genetic data was analyzed by an artificial intelligence system. Based on this, it created a so-called "superantigen" — a vaccine component designed to train the immune system to recognize an entire group of related viruses, even if they mutate or are transmitted from animals to humans.

Antigens are key components of vaccines because the immune response of the body is directed at them.

Jonathan Gini emphasized that this is the first case of a human trial of an antigen created by artificial intelligence.

"This technology amazes all of us. It is impressive what we can do with its help for the benefit of humanity," he noted.

The first phase of clinical trials involved 39 volunteers and was aimed at assessing the vaccine's safety. The second study, involving about 200 people, aims to evaluate how effectively it generates an immune response.

The research results were published in the Journal of Infection. The article notes that the vaccine's impact on the immune system was so far "moderate," but the data has already attracted specialists' attention.

Professor Sol Faust, who conducted part of the trials at the University of Southampton, stated that the technology "definitely has potential" and is "truly exciting."

"What is especially interesting is that this technology is much better suited for creating vaccines against potential pandemics in situations where viruses change," he said.

Meanwhile, the research team is conducting animal trials of a universal seasonal flu vaccine that will not require annual updates. Work is also ongoing on a vaccine against the H5N1 avian flu in case this virus begins to spread widely among humans.

Additionally, scientists are exploring the possibility of creating vaccines against viral hemorrhagic fevers, including various types of the Ebola virus. This effort was prompted by an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo caused by a virus type for which there is currently no vaccine.

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