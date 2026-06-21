Allowance and Early Retirement: What Benefits Combatants Will Receive in 2026

Veterans can receive a monthly supplement of 647 hryvnias and also retire several years earlier than under general rules.

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Combatants and persons with disabilities due to the war in 2026 can expect not only a monthly pension supplement but also the right to retire early. The size of the allowance increased due to the rise in the subsistence minimum for persons who lost their ability to work, while the minimum pension guarantees for veterans remain higher than the national average. The legislation also provides special conditions for those who returned to military service after being granted a pension.

Who is entitled to a pension supplement in 2026

The right to an additional monthly payment is granted to citizens with the status of combatants, as well as persons with disabilities due to the war.

Social guarantees for veterans are defined by the Law of Ukraine "On the Status of War Veterans, Guarantees of Their Social Protection." According to the legislation, a supplement equal to 25% of the subsistence minimum for persons who lost their ability to work is added monthly to the basic pension amount.

In 2026, the subsistence minimum for incapacitated persons is 2,595 hryvnias. Accordingly, the size of the veteran's supplement is 647 hryvnias per month.

Additionally, combatants and persons with disabilities due to the war receive targeted financial assistance to improve their material situation in the amount of 40 hryvnias.

What is the minimum pension guaranteed to combatants

Besides the allowances established by law, veterans have separate minimum pension guarantees.

In 2026, the minimum pension payment for citizens with the status of combatants is about 5,500 hryvnias. For comparison, last year this figure was 4,958 hryvnias.

At the same time, the legislation provides additional guarantees for veterans who return to military service after retirement. If a pensioner returns to the military due to mobilization or contract, the pension payment does not stop.

After completing service and being discharged to the reserve, the Pension Fund recalculates the pension taking into account the additionally acquired work experience and years of service.

Early retirement for combatants: conditions in 2026

The status of combatant grants the right to retire earlier than the generally established retirement age.

While for most citizens the right to a pension depends on age and insurance experience and may occur at 60, 63, or 65 years, veterans have the right to early pension provision.

In 2026, to be eligible for such a pension, the following requirements must be met:

men — reach 55 years of age and have at least 25 years of insurance experience;

women — reach 50 years of age and have at least 20 years of insurance experience.

Thus, combatants can apply for a pension several years earlier than provided by general rules.

What documents are required to apply for a pension and supplements

To receive a veteran's pension and all legally provided supplements, it is necessary to contact the service center of the Pension Fund of Ukraine and submit a package of documents.

Specifically, the following are required:

an application of the established form;

passport of a citizen of Ukraine;

registration number of the taxpayer's accounting card;

work book or other documents confirming insurance experience or military service;

combatant's ID;

salary certificate (if needed);

certificate of direct participation in defense activities related to the military aggression of the Russian Federation;

a color photo for the pension certificate.

What has changed for veterans in 2026

The increase in the subsistence minimum for persons who lost their ability to work led to an increase in the size of the pension supplement for combatants to 647 hryvnias per month.

In addition to the monthly supplement, veterans retain the right to a guaranteed minimum pension amount, early retirement, and further recalculation of payments if they continue military service. To receive all legally provided benefits, it is necessary to timely confirm one's status and submit a complete package of documents to the Pension Fund.

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