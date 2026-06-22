Europe Hit by Intense Heat: Temperatures Reach up to 40°C, Trains Canceled and Animals Rescued

A massive heatwave has engulfed much of Europe.

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A strong heatwave swept across much of Europe on June 21. Air temperatures approached 40 degrees Celsius, prompting authorities in many countries to issue nationwide warnings, causing disruptions in transport operations and negative impacts on wildlife and tourist sites, Reuters reports.

The heatwave, coinciding with the summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere and the traditional start of the three hottest months of the year, raised concerns about an early and prolonged period of extreme weather.

After several days with temperatures above 35°C, Italian authorities declared a red alert in eight cities, including Bologna, Florence, Milan, and Turin.

In Rome, pilgrims in St. Peter's Square used umbrellas to shield themselves from the scorching sun while the Pope conducted the traditional Sunday prayer from the window of the Apostolic Palace.

Meteorologists explain the sharp temperature rise by the arrival of hot air masses from the Sahara, intensified by a powerful high-pressure system known as the "African anticyclone."

According to forecasters, this system created a so-called "heat dome" that traps hot air over Western and Central Europe, allowing temperatures to rise day after day.

The Spanish meteorological agency AEMET issued red and orange warnings in several regions of the country. They warned that temperatures on much of the Iberian Peninsula and the island of Mallorca would exceed 39–40°C at least until midweek.

Trains Canceled in France

Extreme heat has already begun to affect infrastructure operations.

The head of the French railway company SNCF, Jean Castex, stated at Paris's Montparnasse station that the rail network is significantly impacted by high temperatures, which can damage overhead power lines and cause rail deformation.

He said 3,500 workers have been mobilized to monitor the network's condition, with another 2,000 involved in emergency repairs. He urged passengers in risk groups to postpone travel.

The company canceled 71 intercity trains until Monday on key routes.

In Germany, where temperatures have already reached 38°C, the German Meteorological Service DWD warned of severe thunderstorms in eastern regions, including Berlin, where rains disrupted the outdoor Fête de la Musique festival.

Organizers also had to evacuate the Berlin Open tennis tournament area due to heavy rain and strong winds. At that time, fans were awaiting the women's singles final between American Jessica Pegula and Czech Linda Noskova.

Heat Threatens Young Birds

Animal rescue centers also report increased strain.

A center near the Belgian city of Namur stated that in just the past few days, they have admitted about 150 animals suffering from overheating. Young birds proved especially vulnerable.

"The chicks prefer to jump out of the nest rather than die and literally cook inside it," said CREAVES center founder Romain de Jaegher.

He added that similar facilities across Belgium are operating at the limits of their capacity due to the sharp increase in the number of affected animals.

Experts note that the situation reflects a broader trend: due to climate change, heatwaves in Europe are becoming more frequent and intense.

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