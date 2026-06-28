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Keir Starmer Considers NATO Secretary General Position: What Is Known About the Former British Prime Minister's Plans

18:43, 28 June 2026
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The former British Prime Minister, according to media reports, may run for a leadership position in the Alliance in 2028.
Keir Starmer Considers NATO Secretary General Position: What Is Known About the Former British Prime Minister's Plans
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Former British Prime Minister Keir Starmer may continue his political career on the international stage and is considering the possibility of taking the position of NATO Secretary General. This is reported by The Observer.

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According to the publication, the position of the Alliance's Secretary General is expected to become vacant in 2028. Within the British government circles, it is noted that Starmer is interested in this position, realizing that after leading the government, a return to ordinary political life is unlikely for him.

To realize such a scenario, the politician will reportedly need stable support from the current British government.

Starmer's supporters emphasize his high authority among European leaders, which was notably demonstrated during the recent G7 summit. They also highlight his close working relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

At the same time, internal changes continue within the Labour Party in the British political environment. One of the ministers, commenting on the leadership change, noted that the new leader Andy Burnham is making the transition to ordinary work "almost easy," but the prime ministerial position remains extremely challenging.

The current head of government, according to reports, has promised to ensure a smooth transfer of power and support Burnham in the process of handing over authority.

Currently, Keir Starmer is focused on implementing his plan to increase investments in the UK's defense sector.

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