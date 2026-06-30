An explosion occurred near a residential building in Monaco: three Ukrainians were injured

Cameras recorded an unknown person who left a backpack near the building a few minutes before the explosion.

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On the evening of June 29, a powerful explosion occurred in the center of Monaco near a residential building, injuring three Ukrainian citizens.

Two adults sustained serious injuries, while a 13-year-old teenager is in stable condition.

The incident took place near a residential building between Italy Boulevard and Reverend Louis Frolla Street.

According to the authorities of Monaco and the French publication Le Figaro, surveillance cameras recorded a man who left a backpack near the main entrance to the building. A few minutes later, the explosion occurred. The suspect fled on foot towards the French town of Beausoleil.

According to Monaco's State Minister Christophe Mirman, the explosive device was likely filled with bolts and other metal elements. Bomb disposal experts, investigators, and emergency services are working at the scene.

As a result of the explosion, a man, a woman aged about 50–60 years, and a 13-year-old teenager were injured. Two adults are in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. All three were hospitalized in hospitals in Nice. Four other people were taken to medical facilities due to shock, but they did not sustain physical injuries.

After the explosion, the Monaco authorities activated the "Red" plan, which is used in emergencies with a large number of potential victims.

Monaco Prosecutor Thibault Stefan stated that this is the first such case in the history of the principality. According to him, the investigation has not yet determined whether the victims were the direct target of the attacker.

The prosecution is considering the possibility of a terrorist attack; however, State Minister Christophe Mirmand urged restraint from making a final legal qualification of the event until the initial investigative actions are completed. Law enforcement continues to search for the man who left the backpack near the building.

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