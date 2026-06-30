In Germany, people who do not know German are banned from swimming in a lake — a scandal erupted

Why knowledge of the German language has become a condition for visiting a popular lake in Germany.

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In the German city of Halle, a conflict erupted around a popular swimming lake after its administration began denying entry to people who do not have sufficient knowledge of the German language. The management explains this decision by the need to ensure the safety of visitors, as visitors must understand the rules of conduct and the instructions of lifeguards. At the same time, the city authorities and the federal anti-discrimination agency stated that such a practice is disproportionate and that the problem should be solved in other ways.

Language proficiency checks introduced at the lake

The open lake Heidesee, located on the site of a former flooded quarry in the East German city of Halle, recently introduced visitor checks at the entrance.

Staff assessed whether a person’s German language skills were sufficient to understand safety rules and lifeguard announcements. If the level was deemed insufficient, entry was denied.

The beach manager Matthias Nobel explained that he was forced to take this step due to a series of incidents where visitors ignored safety rules and did not respond to announcements over loudspeakers.

“I am responsible for swimming safety here. If something happens, everyone will blame me. Death cannot be undone,” he said, The Guardian reports.

According to Nobel, the lake is deeper than a regular pool, and the shore drops sharply underwater, so understanding the “German swimming rules” is especially important.

Authorities demand the restriction be lifted

The introduced rules sparked a wave of criticism. Opponents accused the lake administration of effectively creating a general ban for entire groups of people under the guise of safety.

The Federal Anti-Discrimination Agency of Germany joined the situation and did not rule out the possibility of legal proceedings.

A representative of the agency gave this example: “Imagine the outcry if German-speaking tourists in Mallorca had to prove knowledge of Spanish or Catalan before swimming, or on the Red Sea coast — Arabic.”

The city authorities of Halle also demanded that the lake management abandon the ban, stating that it does not meet the principle of proportionality.

The city hall emphasized that the facility operator must ensure open public access to the recreation area, and internal rules should not create a general barrier for entire groups of people.

Moreover, the authorities warned that any actions that could be perceived as xenophobic could harm the city’s reputation.

Lifeguards suggest alternative ways to ensure safety

The German Lifeguard Association (DLRG) also distanced itself from the lake administration’s decision.

The city authorities proposed alternative ways to solve the communication problem with visitors. In particular, they recommended using universal pictograms or posting safety rules in several languages.

Matthias Nobel himself denies that his decision has a racist or xenophobic character and insists that the sole purpose was to ensure people’s safety.

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