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The High Council of Justice resumed consideration and retired judge Eduard Sinitsyn and two other colleagues

10:26, 30 June 2026
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Personnel decisions of the High Council of Justice: three judges retired.
The High Council of Justice resumed consideration and retired judge Eduard Sinitsyn and two other colleagues
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The High Council of Justice made a decision to dismiss judges from their positions under general circumstances due to the submission of resignation applications.

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The High Council of Justice resumed consideration of the case regarding Eduard Sinitsyn — a judge of the Sieverskodonetsk City Court of Luhansk region (seconded to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Poltava city). After resuming the consideration, he was retired.

Also retired were:

  • Liliya Shevchuk — judge of the Volyn Court of Appeal;
  • Anna Maibozhenko — judge of the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv city.

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