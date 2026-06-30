The High Council of Justice resumed consideration and retired judge Eduard Sinitsyn and two other colleagues
10:26, 30 June 2026
Personnel decisions of the High Council of Justice: three judges retired.
The High Council of Justice made a decision to dismiss judges from their positions under general circumstances due to the submission of resignation applications.
The High Council of Justice resumed consideration of the case regarding Eduard Sinitsyn — a judge of the Sieverskodonetsk City Court of Luhansk region (seconded to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Poltava city). After resuming the consideration, he was retired.
Also retired were:
- Liliya Shevchuk — judge of the Volyn Court of Appeal;
- Anna Maibozhenko — judge of the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv city.
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