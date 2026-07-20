Cherkasy Region: City Council Secretary's Elite Cars Registered to Driver May Be Confiscated

Despite the formal registration of the cars to another person, the official has been using them since the moment of purchase.

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The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office has lodged a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court, seeking to declare assets worth over UAH 7.4 million, belonging to a deputy and secretary of a city council in the Cherkasy region, as unjustified. This development was reported by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP).

During lifestyle monitoring, the NACP identified that the official used two premium-class vehicles—a BMW X7 and a Mercedes-Benz S 400—both registered in the name of his driver.

Despite the formal registration to another individual, the official has been the de facto user of these vehicles since their acquisition. This is substantiated by several factors, including:

Powers of attorney issued in his name, granting him the right to dispose of the vehicles.

Data pertaining to their usage.

The installation of personalised licence plates featuring character сombinations characteristic of the official’s family.

Fines incurred for traffic violations.

Bank transactions correlating with the vehicles' routes.

Video evidence from a journalistic investigation.

Furthermore, indicators of artificial undervaluation in the purchase agreements were identified. The BMW X7 was reportedly acquired for UAH 500,000 and the Mercedes-Benz S 400 for UAH 50,000, despite their combined market value exceeding UAH 7.4 million.

An analysis of the income and property declarations of the official, his family members, and the nominal owner confirmed an absence of sufficient legal income to justify the acquisition of these assets.

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