Overpayment of 36.6 million UAH on winter jackets and pants – former military unit commander in Dnipropetrovsk region to be tried

According to the investigation, in 2022 the military unit purchased winter uniforms at significantly inflated prices.

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An indictment has been sent to court against the former commander of the military unit, who is accused of negligent attitude towards military service under martial law, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported.

According to the investigation, in 2022 the military unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region procured winter uniforms for servicemen. According to the concluded contract, the supplier was to deliver 7,800 winter jackets and 7,795 pants. The total purchase cost amounted to 67.7 million UAH.

The investigation believes that the then commander of the military unit did not properly verify the compliance of the cost and quality of the goods with their market price. Despite this, he signed the contract, documents for prepayment, and delivery notes, after which the uniforms were accepted and paid for.

As a result of the investigation, it was established that the winter jackets and pants were purchased at significantly inflated prices. The difference between the contract and market price, according to law enforcement, exceeded 36.6 million UAH.

The former commander is charged with negligent attitude towards military service committed under martial law. The article's sanction provides for a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of five to eight years.

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