Keir Starmer is to be replaced by Andy Burnham, who was previously the mayor of Greater Manchester.

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King Charles III has officially accepted the resignation of Keir Starmer from the position of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Now the monarch must approve the candidate for the new head of government. The position will be taken by Andy Burnham — former mayor of Greater Manchester and the new leader of the Labour Party.

After formal approval, he will be able to assume office.

Before resigning, Keir Starmer gave a farewell speech and stated that he leaves the position "with a smile and dignity."

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