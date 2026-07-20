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The Ministry of Economy presented a draft law on new rules for assessing investment projects: what will change

14:37, 20 July 2026 160
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The document provides for the creation of a unified system of criteria for sustainable investments, harmonization of legislation with EU standards, and prevention of "greenwashing."
The Ministry of Economy presented a draft law on new rules for assessing investment projects: what will change
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The Ministry of Economy and Environment of Ukraine presented the draft Law of Ukraine "On the Taxonomy of Sustainable Economic Activities and Sustainable Investments," which aims to lay the foundation for the development of a sustainable finance system and bring Ukrainian legislation closer to the standards of the European Union.

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The presentation of the draft law took place on July 17, 2026, with the participation of representatives from business, relevant associations, the expert community, and the public.

The document provides for the introduction of a unified classification system of types of economic activities according to environmental sustainability criteria. Thanks to this, the state, financial institutions, investors, and businesses will be able to apply uniform approaches to the assessment of investment projects. In addition, the draft law is intended to increase the transparency of the financial market and minimize cases of so-called "greenwashing" — unjustified representation of activities as environmentally sustainable.

"The future recovery of Ukraine will require significant investments in the energy, industry, transport, and infrastructure sectors. Today, we must form a system for assessing investment projects compatible with European approaches. This will create clear rules for investors and help attract financing for sustainable development projects," said Oleksandr Krasnolutskyi, Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine.

The draft law was prepared by the Ministry of Economy and Environment of Ukraine with the support of the Green Transition Office, together with the Ministry of Finance, the National Bank of Ukraine, the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, as well as international partners.

The ministry emphasizes that the adoption of the document should contribute to attracting sustainable investments for Ukraine’s post-war recovery and accelerate the country’s integration into the EU internal market.

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