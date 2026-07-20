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Andy Burnham became Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

14:33, 20 July 2026 197
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King Charles III invited Andy Burnham to form a new government at a closed meeting at Buckingham Palace.
Andy Burnham became Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
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As is known, on July 20, King Charles III officially accepted the resignation of Keir Starmer from the position of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

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Later, Buckingham Palace announced that Andy Burnham is now officially the Prime Minister.

King Charles III invited him to form a government, and Burnham accepted the invitation.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said:

“His Majesty received the Right Honourable Andrew Burnham, Member of Parliament, in audience and asked him to form a new administration.

The Right Honourable Andrew Burnham, Member of Parliament, accepted the King’s offer and kissed hands after his appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury.”

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