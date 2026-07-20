Andy Burnham became Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

King Charles III invited Andy Burnham to form a new government at a closed meeting at Buckingham Palace.

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As is known, on July 20, King Charles III officially accepted the resignation of Keir Starmer from the position of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Later, Buckingham Palace announced that Andy Burnham is now officially the Prime Minister.

King Charles III invited him to form a government, and Burnham accepted the invitation.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said:

“His Majesty received the Right Honourable Andrew Burnham, Member of Parliament, in audience and asked him to form a new administration.

The Right Honourable Andrew Burnham, Member of Parliament, accepted the King’s offer and kissed hands after his appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury.”

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