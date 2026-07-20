On July 21, sirens will be sounded across Poland: what is happening

Poland will conduct a large-scale test of the population alert system for air threats.

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On Tuesday, July 21, Poland will conduct nationwide drills to test the population alert systems for air threats.

As reported by RMF24, the drills will be held under the code name ALARM 2026. Throughout the day — from 07:00 to 19:00 — sirens and other elements of the alert system will be tested across the country.

The main goal of the event is to assess the readiness of alert systems for the military and civilian population, as well as to check the effectiveness of emergency response services and identify possible shortcomings.

Polish services have urged citizens not to worry about the siren signals, emphasizing that these are planned drills necessary to improve the public alert system.

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